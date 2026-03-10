Posted in: Amazon Studios, Movies, TV | Tagged: spider-noir

Spider-Noir Not "Spider-Verse" Spinoff; Showrunner on Cage's Reaction

Showrunner Oren Uziel on Nicolas Cage's reaction to screening Spider-Noir and the series not being a continuation of "Into the Spider-Verse."

Article Summary Spider-Noir is not a Spider-Verse spinoff, but a fresh take on the character in a new universe.

Nicolas Cage plays Ben Reilly, returning as a unique Spider-Man for Amazon’s Prime Video and MGM+.

Showrunner Oren Uziel says the series is not a continuation of Into the Spider-Verse’s storyline.

Cage delighted in voicing this new version, promising fans a Spider-Man they've never seen before.

Showrunner Oren Uziel's Nicolas Cage (Adaptation, Pig)-starring Spider-Noir set to hit Prime Video and MGM+ near the end of May (arriving in "Authentic Black & White" and "True-Hue Full Color"), we're getting to learn more about what viewers can expect from the upcoming streaming series. Regarding the lead character, Uziel noted that "Spider-Verse" fans will be getting more of the beloved character – just not the version they've gotten to know.

"Same character, different universe," the showrunner explained during a recent interview. "It's a different flavour of that character, even though it's still Nic's voice. It's not a continuation of 'Into The Spider-Verse.' Once Phil [Lord] and Chris [Miller] introduced the idea of the multiverse, I think you're allowed to take things and make them your own." Sharing that his and Cage's goal was "to make a version of Spider-Man that no-one had ever seen before," Uziel revealed that Cage "spoke his own lines back, with pleasure and glee" while screening the season. "It was one of the most rewarding things I've ever experienced."

Based on the Marvel Comics' character, MGM+ and Prime Video's Spider-Noir tells the story of Ben Reilly (Cage), a seasoned, down-on-his-luck private investigator in 1930s New York, who is forced to grapple with his past life, following a deeply personal tragedy, as the city's one and only superhero. Along with Cage, the series also stars Lamorne Morris (Fargo, New Girl), Li Jun Li (Sinners, Babylon), Karen Rodriguez (The Hunting Wives, Acapulco), Abraham Popoola (Atlas, Slow Horses), Jack Huston (Boardwalk Empire, Day of The Fight), and Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin, Harry Potter). Guest stars include Lukas Haas, Cameron Britton, Cary Christopher, Michael Kostroff, Scott MacArthur, Joe Massingill, Whitney Rice, Amanda Schull, Andrew Caldwell, Amy Aquino, Andrew Robinson, and Kai Caster.

Ben Reilly (Nicolas Cage) – Back in the day, Ben Reilly was the superhero known as "The Spider". After a personal tragedy, he stepped away from his heroic alter ego. Only an extraordinary case could call this down-on-his-luck private investigator to drop the ordinary man act and put his mask back on.

Robbie Robertson (Lamorne Morris) – A dedicated journalist trying to make it in 1930s New York with the odds stacked against him. He is willing to do whatever is necessary for his career as well as his best friend, Ben.

Cat Hardy (Li Jun Li) – The star attraction at the premiere nightclub in New York. It may seem like she is always looking out for herself, but the truth is more complex than meets the eye.

Janet (Karen Rodriguez) – Smart, scrappy, and loyal secretary to Ben Reilly. She wants to help her boss and his small business become successful, and she has zero problem speaking truth to power.

Spider-Noir is produced by Sony Pictures Television exclusively for MGM+ and Prime Video. Emmy Award-winning director Harry Bradbeer (Fleabag, Killing Eve) directed and executive-produced the first two episodes. Oren Uziel (The Lost City, 22 Jump Street) and Steve Lightfoot (Marvel's The Punisher, Shantaram) serve as co-showrunners and executive producers. Uziel and Lightfoot developed the series with the Academy Award-winning team behind Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse: Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and Amy Pascal. Lord and Miller executive produce for their shingle Lord Miller, along with Aditya Sood and Dan Shear. Amy Pascal also serves as an executive producer via Pascal Pictures. Cage and Pavlina Hatoupis also serve as executive producers.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!