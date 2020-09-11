Spitting Image Returns, Weekly, From October 3rd

The classic satirical puppet show Spitting Image will return to British screen from Saturday, the 3rd of October, running weekly for ten weeks, on new streaming service Britbox.

It was announced earlier this year that celebrated Spitting Image co-creator Roger Law returned to head up the show's creative team, while Jeff Westbrook (The Simpsons, Futurama) is the Showrunner, leading the writing team. Produced by Avalon throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, over 100 puppets have already been developed by socially distanced teams of artists ready for launch, including: Adele, Angela Merkel, Baby Yoda, Barack Obama, Beyoncé, Billie Eilish, Boris Johnson, Boris Baby, The Johnson Dog, Brad Pitt, Camilla Duchess of Cornwall, Chrissy Teigen, Covid-19, Cristiano Ronaldo, Dominic Cummings, Dominic Raab, Donald Trump, Dwayne Johnson, Ed Sheeran, Elon Musk, Elton John, Emmanuel Macron, Greta Thunberg, Grimes, Gwyneth Paltrow, Harry Styles, Idris Elba, Ivanka Trump, Jacinda Ardern, James Corden, Jeff Bezos, Joe Biden, Jürgen Klopp, Kanye West, Keir Starmer, Kim Kardashian, Lewis Hamilton, Mark Zuckerberg, Matt Hancock, Meghan Duchess of Sussex, Melania Trump, Michael Gove, Michelle Obama, Narendra Modi, Oprah Winfrey, Piers Morgan, The Pope, Prince Andrew, Prince Charles, Prince Harry, Prince William, Priti Patel, The Queen, Richard Branson, Rishi Sunak, RuPaul, Taylor Swift, Tiger Woods, Tyson Fury, Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping.

Any mention of allegations against Prince Andrew actually molesting someone with his own Spitting Image puppet, have not been mentioned. Yet.

Writers on the show include: Al Murray, Bert Tyler-Moore & George Jeffrie (The Windsors), Bill Odenkirk (The Simpsons), Brona C. Titley (The Tracey Ullman Show), David X. Cohen (The Simpsons), Gemma Arrowsmith (The Tracey Ullman Show), Jason Hazeley & Nico Tatarowicz (Charlie Brooker's Screenwipe/Murder in Successville), Karl Minns (Russell Howard's Good News), Keisha Zollar, Laura Major (Famalam), Matt Forde, Patric Verrone (The Simpsons), Phil Wang, Richard Herring, Sophie Duker (Frankie Boyle's New World Order) and Travis Jay (Dave Chapelle and Friends) with many more joining the growing team. Voice artists include: Billy West (Futurama), Debra Stephenson (The Impressions Show), Debra Wilson (Family Guy), Guz Khan (Man Like Mobeen), Indira Varma (Game of Thrones), Jess Robinson (The Imitation Game) John DiMaggio (Futurama), Lewis MacLeod (Dead Ringers), Lobo Chan (Killing Eve), Matt Forde (Unspun) and Phil LaMarr (Pulp Fiction), with many more joining as the puppet cast grows. The show is ultra-topical with scripts being written and new puppets made as close to each episode as possible.

Roger Law said: "Everything the team have done on the new Spitting Image shows, the caricatures, puppets and satirical gags have all been done in the public interest, as Boris might say 'Pro bono publico'. It's time to come off furlough! The people have spoken and the puppets are oven ready. We're going to take back control from the likes of Boris, Cummings, Trump, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. There will be tongue-lashings from our weather girl; Greta Thunberg, you'll be knocked out by Tyson Fury and dazzled and amazed by Beyoncé and Herr Jürgen Klopp. This time Spitting Image is going global so we will be making world-beating trade deals with North Korea and Belarus and if Gavin Williamson and Dominic Cummings finally get the sack, Spitting Image will give them a job. We have always employed strange people and I'm sure Dom, in particular, will be a great asset; he seems to dislike the establishment just as much as we do. And the message for the Keir Starmer's and Michel Barnier's is… Let's get BritBox done."

Spitting Image is directed by Andy de Emmony and Steve Connelly. Executive Producers are Jeff Westbrook, Joanna Beresford, Jon Thoday, Richard Allen-Turner and Roger Law. BritBox Commissioning Executive is Nana Hughes.

Spitting Image is BritBox's debut original and available with a free trial to all new subscribers at www.BritBox.co.uk