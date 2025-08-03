Posted in: TV | Tagged: spitting image

Spitting Image: Trump Has More to Say in "The Rest Is Bulls*!t" Teaser

Spitting Image unleashes its vicious new satire series "The Rest Is Bulls*!t" on September 19th on YouTube and all social media platforms.

Article Summary Spitting Image returns with "The Rest Is Bulls*!t," premiering September 19th on YouTube and social media.

The series skewers global politics and pop culture, targeting Trump, Putin, Musk, and more.

British comedians Al Murray and Matt Forde lead the new creative team after their stage show success.

Punchy, short-form episodes promise bold, no-holds-barred satire for fans of edgy comedy.

South Park isn't the only game in town when it comes to unflinching satire on the horrible people who dominate our lives – the brand new Spitting Image The Rest Is Bulls*!t is coming to YouTube on 19th September and apparently "all social media platforms". Spitting Image Trump is here to tell you all about it.

A brand-new era of Spitting Image begins with The Rest is Bulls*!t… specially created, original short-form vodcast episodes, for all those wanting to laugh in the face of these anxiety-inducing, squeaky bum times of global conflict, unhinged world leaders, and megalomaniac Fin Tech bosses. The (latex) gloves are off, and it's not pulling any punches. This isn't just satire. It's a no-holds-barred, up-to-the-minute assault on the world of politics, pop culture, and media control. From The White House to Windsor, from Putin to Paddington via Silicon Valley – it's fearless, it's as disgusting as the real people, and it's as hard-hitting as you remember – ideal entertainment for anyone with a 21st-century attention span.

The series is going 21st century with comedy appearances from Prince Harry, Starmer, Vladimir Putin, Elon Musk, and Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The first teaser gave insight into Prince Harry's "truth" as he tries to "make a sh*t ton of money out of podcasting," amongst other things. The new series will be led creatively by British comedians Al Murray and Matt Forde, two of the writers of the stage show Idiots Assemble: Spitting Image The Musical.

Spitting Image was a feature on UK screens between 1984 and 1996. It returned to BritBox and YouTube in 2020 to skewer Boris Johnson's government and US politics and the usual British and US celebrity targets. During the series' heyday in the 1980s and 1990s, it cemented the grotesque puppet versions of British political figures in the public consciousness and was a constant talking point in the news. Spitting Image: The Rest Is Bulls*!t is produced by Avalon, the producer and director is Matt Stronge, and it is executive produced by Richard Allen-Turner, Jon Thoday, and Roger Law. Al Murray and Matt Forde pen the new series. The floodgates are open. If it's really on "all social media platforms", we wonder if that includes right-wing outlets like Truth Social and Rumble.

