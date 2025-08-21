Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: splinter cell, splinter cell: deathwatch

Splinter Cell: Deathwatch Teaser: For Sam Fisher, It's Personal

Set to premiere on October 14th, here's an official teaser for Netflix's Liev Schreiber (Ray Donovan)-starring Splinter Cell: Deathwatch.

Article Summary Netflix unveils the official teaser for Splinter Cell: Deathwatch, debuting October 14th.

Liev Schreiber stars as Sam Fisher in this gritty animated adaptation of Ubisoft’s stealth franchise.

Co-directed by Guillaume Dousse and Félicien Colmet Daâge, with writing by John Wick's Derek Kolstad.

The new teaser hints at personal stakes for Fisher, with espionage action and a dark, stylish tone.

The word came down from Netflix when they announced that they would be hosting a big panel session on Thursday night as part of this year's Anime NYC that we would be learning more about Ubisoft Film & Television and animation studios Sun Creature and Fost's Liev Schreiber (Ray Donovan, The Perfect Couple)-starring Splinter Cell: Deathwatch. Well, the streamer kept its promise in a big way. Following up on the release of a key art poster yesterday, Netflix dropped an official teaser (which you can check out above), offering our best look yet at the action still to come. As for when that action will be hitting streaming screens, you can mark down October 14th on your calendars.

"Based on Ubisoft's popular game franchise and produced by the developer, 'Deathwatch' brings Sam Fisher's stealthy world to the small screen with a gritty new animated series. Co-directed by Guillaume Dousse and Félicien Colmet Daâge and bound for Netflix, the show follows the covert operations and moral conflicts of its iconic protagonist. With writing from Derek Kolstad ('John Wick') and music by Danny Bensi and Saunder Jurriaans, the series promises espionage, tech, and tension in a sharply drawn 2D style," read the original official overview of the series. Now, here's a look back at the key art poster and updated image gallery that were released earlier this week:

For those of you new to the franchise, Splinter Cell spotlights Fisher, a black ops agent working for a US government division called the Fourth Echelon. With the series set to debut this fall, the clip below begins ominously with a pair of goggles slowly sinking deeper into the water – before the teaser moves to the person we're assuming they belong to before what appears to be a black and white flashback to a scene where flowers are placed on the coffin of someone named "Douglas Shetland" (with "Beloved Father" inscribed on the wooden casket). "Once you get used to the shadows, you see bad people for who they really are. And they'll never see you coming for them," Schreiber's Fisher narrates – before a final cut at the end that we won't spoil.

Splinter Cell: Deathwatch is an animated adaptation of Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell, the award-winning series of espionage video games created by Ubisoft, with the first released in 2002. A series of tie-in novels following Fisher on his missions as a black ops agent was published in the mid-2000s. Stemming from Ubisoft Film & Television and animation studios Sun Creature and Fost, Netflix's Splinter Cell: Deathwatch is directed by Guillaume Dousse and Félicien Colmet-Daage. Derek Kolstad (John Wick) serves as the head writer, with Kolstad, Hélène Juguet, Hugo Revon, and Gérard Guillemot for Ubisoft serving as executive producers.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!