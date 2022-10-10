SpongeBob SquarePants' Next Stop, "The Tidal Zone" Crossover (Preview)

During the NYCC SpongeBob SquarePants panel with the voice cast and executive producers, fans received a sneak peek of SpongeBob SquarePants Presents The Tidal Zone. It will be the first-ever SpongeBob Universe crossover special, holding bizarre moments, comedy, and the known spirit of SpongeBob, which has resonated with fans around the globe for over 20 years. The original multidimensional adventure throughout Bikini Bottom premieres Friday, November 25, on Nickelodeon and will air overseas next year.

An exclusive look at the crossover special, including an all-new clip, was revealed during a panel at New York Comic Con 2022, where fans gathered to hear from legendary voice talent Tom Kenny (SpongeBob SquarePants), Bill Fagerbakke (Patrick Star), Jill Talley (Karen, Squidina) and Dana Snyder (GrandPat), along with executive producers Marc Ceccarelli and Vincent Waller from Nickelodeon's SpongeBob SquarePants, The Patrick Star Show, and Paramount+ original series Kamp Koral: SpongeBob's Under Years. SpongeBob SquarePants Presents The Tidal Zone is a journey into an hour of television where two dimensions can become three, and French divers can wear black ties. Observe a tale of both comedy and caution, of satire and stupidity. Minds may switch, bodies may shrink, and robots may rise in…"The Tidal Zone."

The news comes on the heels of the recently announced pickup for the 14th season of SpongeBob SquarePants (26 episodes), which will continue to follow incurable optimist SpongeBob SquarePants, Patrick, Sandy, Mr. Krabs, Plankton, and Squidward, along with all of the denizens of Bikini Bottom. The world will continue to expand with more new episodes of Kamp Koral: SpongeBob's Under Years now available on Paramount+ and The Patrick Star Show continuing to roll out on Nickelodeon, along with three character-driven movies launching exclusively on Paramount+, and a fourth theatrical release from Nickelodeon Animation currently in development.