SPY x FAMILY S01E01 A Welcome Addition to Our Anime Family: Review

Crunchyroll's new anime SPY x FAMILY premiered this weekend and it was everything we were hoping for and even more. It captured our hearts and joined our must-watch list, making us fall in love with a fake family in the making. It is a very funny and cute anime that follows Twilight, a spy, on his mission to build a family while maintaining peace. It is filled with action and very sweet, heartfelt moments that captured our attention from the first second and did not let up.

The first episode of SPY x FAMILY, "Operation Strix", introduces us to renowned spy Twilight who takes up a new mission and is required to build a family: find a kid and a wife to join Eden Academy. He becomes Loid Forger and heads over to the orphanage where he finds what seems to be the perfect candidate: Anya, a little girl who is able to read minds, however, we find out she has been adopted and returned several times. Throughout the episode, we find out Twilight is actually pretty kind-hearted even though he wants to keep himself from getting attached. Though Anya reminds him of his motivation to become a Spy: to create a world where children do not have to cry.

As far as first episodes go: SPY x FAMILY has a nearly perfect score— it is able to give you enough to get the tone and idea of what the anime will be about while also leaving you interested in knowing what is going to happen and continue watching. It gives you enough of the main character to like and wonder what their past is as well as to leave viewers already rooting for them. In a span of an episode, it showed a very tough character already facing a dilemma and showing the weight that their mission will carry. Seeing the budding relationship between Loid and Anya was insanely adorable and showed how lovable each character is. It also hinted that there will be many bumps to come as they work to get together as a family in order to fulfill the mission at hand.

As always, animation, designs, and music tend to be very important to me and this was right up my alley. The character designs are beautiful, I love the animation style. I am looking forward already to seeing where things will be going with SPY x FAMILY and what hurdles the Forger family will be facing in order to make it to Eden Academy. I am also looking forward to knowing more about Twilight and his past. I believe this was a great first episode that will make you go grab and read the manga as well. This anime was already on my Top Three Most Awaited list for 2022 along with Tokyo Revengers and My Hero Academia. It definitely lived up to my expectations and I wish I could binge all of it already. You can watch the first episode here and make sure to stay after the credits!

