Posted in: Anime, Crunchyroll, Review, TV | Tagged: anime, Crunchyroll, Review, season 2, spy x family

Spy x Family S02E05 "Plan to Cross the Border": Yor the Bodyguard

Spy x Family S02 "Plan to Cross the Border" puts Yor in the uncomfortable position of having to take a job while her family travels with her.

Article Summary Yor takes on a bodyguard role while her family travels with her in Spy x Family S02E05.

The Shopkeeper's link to Garden and Yor's skills are highlighted.

Anya and Loid participate in a raffle that connects to Yor's mission.

The episode illustrates Yor's personal struggles and adaptability.

Last week's episode of Crunchyroll's Spy x Family Season 2, "Plan to Cross the Border," puts Yor in an uncomfortable position of having to take a job while her family travels with her. This episode was very fun and finally gave us a whole episode with a plot-driven story, as the last three have been made up of multiple parts with a very slice-of-life vibe to them. We also get to finally meet a very important character we have only heard before, and I am excited to see what it might bring with them.

I am not going to lie; I was insanely happy to get a whole plot-driven episode with barely any silliness and just more action-oriented. It felt like the beginning of a new stage in Yor's life. We see her being taken to the Shopkeeper. Turns out, the Shopkeeper is the leader of the criminal organization Franky was telling Twilight about, Garden. Pretty terrifying, especially when the Shopkeeper tries taking Yor by surprise to see if her senses have dulled after having a family – it reminded me of Gus in Breaking Bad. News flash, her senses have not dulled, Yor remains on point. The Shopkeeper's place is also pretty cool, with a lot of greenery around. I wonder if he owns a Pollos Hermanos, too.

Anyway, Yor's new mission is to be a bodyguard to keep safe the remaining survivors of a crime family who lost a few members, and now they need a chance to search for a new life in a different country. In order to get to their new life, they must take the Lorelei cruise, and Yor will be going along to keep mom, Olka, and her baby safe aboard the ship. What I found most interesting was Yor's inner debate about whether she should continue being an assassin now that that Yuri is a grown man and living his own life, but is that something she could choose to leave behind so easily?

On their end, Anya and Loid are lining up for a raffle, the winner is set to win a trip aboard the same cruise ship, and after prying some minds, Anya picks the winning ticket, disappointing the dude who had set it up in order to win himself. Of course, Yor has to lie and mention she will be entertaining some celebrities onboard, so she will not be able to stick along with the Forgers. That said, it is also pretty stressful as she cannot be seen in her current line of work. I love how we can see her inner struggle throughout; she has not turned soft. She has been constant all along, just having to do what she must to keep her brother alive. I like Yor, and I am really curious how she ended up meeting the Shopkeeper in the first place.

Once they board the ship she is tasked with protecting Olka and her kid, having to use fake names in the meantime. Yor is quickly convinced to leave the room, and the lady ultimately understands Yor's worries about being seen by the Forgers, so she offers a change of clothes. It is good to see Yor's humanity along the way and her struggles with "being normal" in her awkwardness, yet having these strong maternal instincts. However, they slip and call the child by the real name, which is picked up by a mic left under a deck recliner, and they are immediately tracked by someone who seems to be on the lookout for the family. It was a pretty fun episode, and I am excited to see how this adventure will unfold. We all know Anya and Loid do not do well sitting still, so I am sure this will take us into some fun paths.

