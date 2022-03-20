Squid Game: Hwang Dong-hyuk Promises "More Great Games" for Season 2

For fans of Netflix and Hwang Dong-hyuk's Squid Game, January was a pretty good month. After Hwang confirmed that he was in talks with the streaming service about a second and third season, Netflix co-CEO & CCO Ted Sarandos confirmed that a second season of the South Korean survival drama was definitely a go. Asked during the streamer's fourth-quarter 2021 earnings call about the possibility of the series making a return, Sarandos replied, "Absolutely. The 'Squid Game' universe has just begun" ("…universe"? Hmmm…). Now more than a month since the news first hit, we're getting some intel from Hwang courtesy of the Producers Guild Awards (PGA) on Saturday night. While still early in the process to offer details as well as being conscious not to spoil the shockingly unexpected things that make the series the success that it is, Hwang did have this to say regarding how the next chapter is shaping up: "There will be more great games, that's all I can say. I'm just still brainstorming and collecting the ideas for Season 2. I haven't even started with the writing yet." But while bringing back a number of familiar faces from the first season could be a bit… Ummm… "difficult" (Hwang: "Because most of them are dead"), the director did tease/joke (because with this series, you never quite know) how HoYeon Jung's Kang Sae-byeok could be brought back (kinda'), following with, "Let's say maybe she has a twin sister, you'll see." To which HoYeon laughed before adding, "I could change my hair color. Let's do a little like plastic surgery."

Now here's a look at Hwang and HoYeon discussing the streaming series' return at the PGA red carpet on Saturday night:

The nine-episode series focuses on 456 desperate contestants who compete with each other in a mysterious and deadly survival game involving multiple rounds of childhood games to win 45.6 billion in prize money that can pull them out of their financial misery. Now here's a look back at the official trailer that kicked off this year's global phenomenon, followed by the cast & director taking viewers behind the scenes for some personal insights into how the series came to life:

A mysterious invitation to join the game is sent to people at risk who are in dire need of money. 456 participants from all walks of life are locked into a secret location where they play games in order to win 45.6 billion won. Every game is a Korean traditional children's game such as Red Light, Green Light, but the consequence of losing is death. Who will be the winner, and what is the purpose behind this game?