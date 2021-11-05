Squidbillies Season 13 Preview; Willie Nelson Covers Series Theme

With the 13th & final season of Jim Fortier and Dave Willis' Squidbillies kicking off this Sunday and only days after it was announced that Tracy Morgan (Saturday Night Live, 30 Rock, The Last OG) would be taking over as the voice of Early Cuyler, viewers are being treated to two very special & very different previews of what's to come. In the first clip, things are already getting off on a bad note when Rusty shows up late for work and rushes to dig a grave. An important point to keep in mind? He's trying to pull it off while the funeral is already underway.

Here's a look at that clip with Squidbillies making its way to shore beginning this Sunday, November 7th. And make sure to check out that second special preview following:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Squidbillies | S13 Premiere Sneak Peek: Rusty is Late For Work | adult swim (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Rz5DKlO1n5o)

This season is going to feature a number of guest musical artists offering their takes on the show's theme- so with that in mind, here's a look/listen at Country music icon Willie Nelson offering his take:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Willie Nelson's Squidbillies Theme Song | adult swim (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dWLLRIs2xWU)

Here's a look at some of the "auditions" that took place before the big reveal of Morgan was made:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Early Cuyler Recast Auditions (+ Reveal) | Squidbillies | adult swim (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8vTG_kewAG0)

Written and produced by Dave Willis, Jim Fortier, and Alan Steadman, Squidbillies is a quarter-hour animated comedy series that follows the Cuyler Family, America's favorite rural hell-raising cephalopods who call the mountains of fictional Dougal County, Georgia their home.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Squidbillies | OFFICIAL TRAILER: Season 13 | adult swim (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UDQoid_fOWM)

In August 2020, Fortier and Willis posted an official statement via Twitter to announce Baker's firing: "We're aware of the extremely offensive and derogatory social media posts made late last week by Stuart D. Baker. The views he expressed do not reflect our own personal values or the values of the show that we and many others have worked hard to produce over the past 15 years. For those reasons, production of Squidbillies will continue without Mr. Baker, effective immediately" (here's a look at their tweet, from the show's official Twitter account):