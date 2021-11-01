Squidbillies: Tracy Morgan Joins Season 4 Voice Cast as Early Cuyler

With the 10-episode fourth & final season of Adult Swim's Squidbillies set to hit our screens starting this Sunday, November 7th, fans have been wondering who would replace voice actor Stuart Daniel Baker in the role of Early Cuyler. Back in 2020, Baker was fired for his racist, sexist, and other offensive comments posted to & directed at country music legend Dolly Parton and the Black Lives Matter movement. Well, the time has come and after an exhaustive search for just the right voice (as you'll see in the teaser below), the new voice of Early is none other than Tracy Morgan (Saturday Night Live, 30 Rock, The Last OG). In addition to Morgan, the season will also see new covers of the show's opening theme song Willie Nelson, Amanda Shires, Sturgill Simpson, and more.

Here's a look at some of the "auditions" before the big reveal is made- and make sure to check out Adult Swim's final season of Squidbillies, making its way to shore beginning this Sunday:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Early Cuyler VO Recast Auditions (+ Reveal) | Squidbillies | adult swim (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8vTG_kewAG0)

Written and produced by Dave Willis, Jim Fortier, and Alan Steadman, Squidbillies is a quarter-hour animated comedy series that follows the Cuyler Family, America's favorite rural hell-raising cephalopods who call the mountains of fictional Dougal County, Georgia their home.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Squidbillies | OFFICIAL TRAILER: Season 13 | adult swim (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UDQoid_fOWM)

In August 2020, series creators Jim Fortier and Dave Willis posted an official statement via Twitter to announce Baker's firing: "We're aware of the extremely offensive and derogatory social media posts made late last week by Stuart D. Baker. The views he expressed do not reflect our own personal values or the values of the show that we and many others have worked hard to produce over the past 15 years. For those reasons, production of Squidbillies will continue without Mr. Baker, effective immediately" (here's a look at their tweet, from the show's official Twitter account):