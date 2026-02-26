Posted in: Apple, TV | Tagged: for all mankind, Star City

Star City: Apple TV Previews For All Mankind Spinoff; Debuts May 29th

Premiering on May 29th, here's a gallery of first-look images from Ben Nedivi, Matt Wolpert, and Ronald D. Moore's "For All Mankind" spinoff, Star City.

Article Summary Apple TV's Star City, a For All Mankind spinoff, premieres globally on May 29th with two episodes.

The new series explores the Soviet side of the historic space race in an alt-history universe.

Star City promises a paranoid thriller tone set behind the Iron Curtain during the moon landing era.

Created by Ben Nedivi, Matt Wolpert, and Ronald D. Moore, with an eight-episode season lined up.

With only a month to go until the fifth season of the hit alt-history space drama premieres, Apple TV is giving us a glimpse of what the future holds for the For All Mankind universe. Earlier today, the streaming service rolled out a gallery of first-look images from the upcoming spinoff series Star City, from award-winning creators Ben Nedivi, Matt Wolpert, and Ronald D. Moore. The eight-episode season is on tap to debut globally with the series' opening two episodes on Friday, May 29th (followed by one new episode every Friday through July 10th). Here's a look at the images that were released on Thursday, along with an official overview:

The "For All Mankind" spinoff is a propulsive paranoid thriller that takes us back to the key moment in the alt-history retelling of the space race – when the Soviet Union became the first nation to put a man on the moon. But this time, we explore the story from behind the Iron Curtain, showing the lives of the cosmonauts, the engineers, and the intelligence officers embedded among them in the Soviet space program, and the risks they all took to propel humankind forward.

The cast of Star City includes Rhys Ifans (House of the Dragon), Anna Maxwell Martin (Motherland), Agnes O'Casey (Black Doves), Alice Englert (Bad Behaviour), Solly McLeod (House of the Dragon), Adam Nagaitis (Chernobyl), Ruby Ashbourne Serkis (I, Jack Wright), Josef Davies (Andor), and Priya Kansara (Bridgerton).

Apple TV's Star City is created by Nedivi, Wolpert, and Moore. Wolpert and Nedivi serve as showrunners and executive produce alongside Moore and Maril Davis of Tall Ship Productions, as well as Andrew Chambliss and Steve Oster. The streaming series is produced for Apple TV by Sony Pictures Television.

