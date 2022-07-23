Star Trek: Alex Kurtzman Talks Sisko, More Female Leads, 2 New Shows

When it comes to the future of Star Trek on Paramount+, Alex Kurtzman is the man with the plan. On top of the five existing shows in Discovery, Picard, Prodigy, Lower Decks, and Strange New Worlds, the executive producer, who's been at the helm of the franchise, said that they are "currently developing two more Star Trek shows" at the panel during San Diego Comic-Con. When a fan asked if, given the popularity of female characters like SNW's Una-Chin Riley, played by Rebecca Romijn; and Voyager & Picard's Seven of Nine, played by Jeri Ryan, there will be any female-fronted projects in the future. "Anything's possible, and I'll say that, without revealing too much, you can certainly expect to see more Star Trek shows with female leads," Kurtzman said.

Joining Kurtzman on the panel, Picard star Sir Patrick Stewart added, "We are breaking boundaries all the time and reflecting life as it might possibly be, and I think that's something that is an admirable thing for any TV show to do." The EP also addressed what from the Star Trek 1990s shows they can mine after a fan question- specifically, Deep Space Nine. "I think you're always having conversations about the history of Star Trek, and obviously, Sisko is a critical, critical figure for everyone," Kurtzman said. "So conversations definitely have been had."

Avery Brooks, who played Captain Benjamin Sisko on Deep Space Nine, has largely remained retired from the screen since the series' end in 1999, appearing in a few projects in 2001, 2004, and (his last to date), reprising his role for the Star Trek: Legacy video game in 2006. Kurtzman admitted that if they're revisiting a past series, they want to be careful not to retread. "If we ever do go down that road, other than what we're already doing on 'Lower Decks', I think we would all want to make sure it was coming from that place," he said.