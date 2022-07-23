Star Trek: Strange New Worlds S02 Will Have Epic Lower Decks Crossover

Paramount+ is coming out phasers blasting as two Star Trek shows will receive a crossover in Strange New Worlds and the animated comedy Lower Decks at San Diego Comic-Con. Strange New Worlds star Anson Mount, who plays Capt. Christopher Pike, since making his franchise debut in season two of Discovery, made the announcement during the franchise panel. "You'll see an extremely buff, two-dimensional version of me," he said. The actor was interrupted by Lower Decks stars Tawny Newsome and Jack Quaid, who play ensigns Beckett Mariner and Brad Boimler, respectively.

The upcoming Lower Decks episode, which is directed by Jonathan Frakes, sees Mariner and Boimler end up on the U.S.S. Enterprise of the 23rd century from the U.S.S. Cerritos of the 24th Century. Strange New Worlds just came off its first season and wrapped up filming its second season. Whether we'll see any Lower Decks character make the live-action transition is another question entirely. The series previously had a Next Generation crossover with the aforementioned Frakes along with his co-star Marina Sirtis lending their voices to the Mike McMahan-created series. Both will make their live-action returns in Star Trek: Picard's third and final season.

Season one of Strange New Worlds saw Pike live out an alternate reality where he tried to escape his doomed fate with more dire personal consequences. Season two finale of Star Trek: Lower Decks left at a cliffhanger where Captain Carol Freeman (Dawnn Lewis) was arrested by Starfleet authorities for her part in the Paklad planet's destruction. Mariner will try to find a way to exonerate her mother captain from the charges. Lower Decks season three, which also stars Noël Wells (Tendi), Eugene Cordero (Rutherford), Jerry O'Connell (Ransom), Fred Tatasciore (Shaxs), and Gillian Vigman (Dr. T'ana) premieres on August 25th. Strange New Worlds season two will premiere in 2023.