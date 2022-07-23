Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 3 Introducing Viewers to K'ranch

Star Trek: Lower Decks' Mike McMahon has a new surprise in store for the crew of the U.S.S. Cerritos in season three. K'ranch, a Kromsapiod with a passion for weapons, will be a new alien character for the Paramount+ series. The creator chimed in on what it could mean in advance of the series panel at San Diego Comic-Con. "The Lower Decks artists who designed K'ranch wanted to make a cool, badass-looking alien that also fits into the funny look of Lower Decks, that also kind of looks like it fits into Star Trek, but is also using animation," McMahan said. "I love that we can have Romulans and we can have Andorians, but then we can also have these Kromsapiods that are all inhabiting the same galaxy." While the image is EW exclusive, so we can't post it until it's open to the press, you can check it out on EW (here).

The season two cliffhanger left with Captain Carol Freeman (Dawnn Lewis) arrested by Federation authorities for her part in the destruction of the Pakled planet. Season three picks up where her daughter Ensign Beckett Mariner (Tawny Newsome) will try to organize to try to free her mother and possibly clear her name. McMahan promises the first few episodes will "change the playing field of the entire show", which will affect Jack Quaid's Boimler, Noël Wells' Tendi, and Eugene Cordero's Rutherford.

"It changes the game that's happening where the crew of the Cerritos sees themselves differently, and others see them differently in a way that changes the tone of the show in season 3," the showrunner says, dancing around certain details. "You'll see pretty quickly by the end of the second episode, each of our leads has a new personal mission. Sometimes it's helpful, and sometimes it's less than pleasant, but it all stems from the first couple episodes — coming back, changing the game of the show." Star Trek: Lower Decks season three premieres August 25th on Paramount+. You can check out our interview with Cordero here. | Entertainment Weekly