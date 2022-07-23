Star Trek: Picard Shares Season 3 Teaser, The Next Generation Key Art

Paramount+ released their latest character season three teaser for Star Trek: Picard at San Diego Comic-Con giving everyone a glimpse of most of the Next Generation cast in the final season. While we don't get any official scenes, we see various cuts of those who will be featured along with the lines from the actors as their characters. Among those featured are Sir Patrick Stewart (Jean Luc Picard), LeVar Burton (Geordi La Forge), Jeri Ryan (Seven of Nine), Michelle Hurd (Raffaela "Raffi" Musiiker), Michael Dorn (Worf), Marina Sirtis (Deanna Troi), Jonathan Frakes (William Riker), and Gates McFadden (Beverly Crusher). The montage shows the characters and standing poses.

Picard: "You're only as those around you."

La Forge: "These days on the Enterprise made me a better man, better father, better friend."

Seven: "I thought I could inspire people to bring justice to an unjust universe."

Raffi (non-Starfleet uniform): "You have no idea how hard it is to be in this world."

Worf (in black bandolier and Starfleet uniform): "Do not presume to know what I have and have no sacrificed for this."

Troi (not in uniform): "We have to be willing to go through that door to what's next.

Riker: "There's a whole universe out there. Wherever you go, we go."

Crusher (not in uniform): "Here in this moment. Let's spend our lives learning to be great at."

Picard: "As long as you and your crew remain steadfast, you're never without hope."

Star Trek: Where Is Brent Spiner?

Not featured in the promo is Brent Spiner, who's played multiple characters in the first two seasons including his original TNG role in Data and Dr. Alton Soong in season one, and Dr. Adam Soong in season two. While Data "died" at the end of season one, B-4 still exists at the Daystrom Institute on Earth. Lore, Data's twin from Dr. Noonian Soong, is also disassembled following the TNG season seven premiere. Paramount+ also released the character posters for Star Trek: Picard, which is scheduled for release in 2023.