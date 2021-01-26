Star Trek: Capt. Pike Saves Dora the Explorer from Coach Cowher Coup

Well, if the way folks react to CBS All Access' rebranding into Paramount+ on March 4 the way they've reacted to the first teaser for the move, ViacomCBS should be in pretty good shape. Yesterday, we praised the teaser "Paramount+ Expedition: Roll Call" for finding a fun way to get the point across to viewers about what they can expect. As ViacomCBS' biggest franchises head up the side of the Paramount mountain, we're introduced to Survivor host Jeff Probst as well as Gayle King, James Corden, Snooki, and even Beavis and Butthead. But Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' Capt. Christopher Pike (Anson Mount) and Science Officer Spock (Ethan Peck) really impressed us as the "ambassadors" for the "Star Trek" franchise (definitely a sign of confidence on the part of the streamer).

But now we have another look at how the group's doing getting up that mountain, and it appears things have gotten tense. Though Dora the Explorer and her talking map are naturally leading the way, the NFL's "Coach" Bill Cowher decided to break ranks and throw a flag on her leadership- even claiming he had a "talking clipboard" that trumps Dora's map. Well, as you're about to see? All it takes is a well-timed and well-executed sideways glance from Pike along with raised eyebrows and widened eyes to bring Cowher back under-heel and allow Dora to keep exploring away. That's why the man's a f****** captain, people!

Here's the evidence live and in motion… you're welcome:

The move comes as ViacomCBS looks to strengthen its footprint on an ever-more-crowded streaming landscape by highlighting its portfolio of broadcast, news, sports, and entertainment brands. So what that means is all of that content you've been enjoying on CBS All Access ("Star Trek" franchise, The Twilight Zone, etc.) will be making the move to Paramount+. Outside of North America, March 25 sees the rebranding go live in the Nordics and mid-year sees the transition happening in Australia. Viewers will get a preview of what they can expect on February 24 when an overview of the company's streaming plans for Paramount+, Showtime's OTT service, and the free, ad-supported Pluto TV will be presented as part of ViacomCBS' quarterly earnings report.

Here's a look at the series that the rebranded streaming service has in store:

"The Offer": The 10-episode scripted limited event series is based on Oscar-winning producer Al Ruddy's extraordinary, never-revealed experiences of making The Godfather, with Armie Hammer (Death on the Nile) signed on to star.

"Lioness": A spy drama created by Taylor Sheridan (Yellowstone) with Sheridan, Jill Wagner, David Glasser, David Hutkin, and Bob Yari set to executive produce. Based on a real-life CIA program, Lioness follows a young Marine recruited to befriend the daughter of a terrorist to bring the organization down from within. The series is produced by Paramount Network and 101 Studios.

"MTV's Behind the Music: The Top 40": A reimagination of the Emmy-nominated series "Behind the Music" which will unlock MTV's vault from the past 40 years for a unique and intimate look at the 40 biggest artists of all time, through their voices and their eyes. The series will be produced by Creature Films and MTV Studios.

"The Real Criminal Minds": A true-crime docuseries based on the hit CBS Television series, and produced by XG Productions in association with CBS Television Studios and ABC Signature.

"The Game": The service is also developing a revival of The Game as part of BET's programming on Paramount+ from CBS Television Studios and Grammnet Productions.

"Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies": From Annabel Oakes (Atypical, Transparent), the hour-long musical comedy prequel series focuses on how the infamous Pink Ladies (Sandy, Rizzo, Jan, Marty, and Frenchy in the original movie) began and how the reverence, fear, and, moral panic they sparked changed Rydell High forever.

"Kamp Koral: Spongebob's Under Years": In the first-ever SpongeBob SquarePants spinoff, the CG-animated prequel follows 10-year-old SpongeBob SquarePants (Tom Kenny) and his pals as they spend their summer building underwater campfires, catching wild jellyfish, and swimming in Lake Yuckymuck at the craziest camp in the kelp forest, Kamp Koral.