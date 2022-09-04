Star Trek Day Key Art Updates Line-Up, Guests; Intros Hosts & More

With Thursday, September 8th, fast approaching, fans from across the galaxy are getting ready to gather both live & virtually in honor of "Star Trek Day." Set for the Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles, Calif., the day's festivities will feature back-to-back, in-person conversations with cast members from the franchise's universe… and yes, there will be announcements, reveals, and previews before the day wraps up. In addition, the day is set to honor the franchise's past while also looking toward the future with current series, such as "Strange New Worlds," "Discovery," "Picard," and more. Following up on the release of the trailer and schedule overview, we have two new pieces of key art to pass along. First, we get a chance to meet our event co-hosts, Tawny Newsome (Star Trek: Lower Decks, Space Force) & Paul F. Tompkins (Star Trek: Lower Decks, BoJack Horseman). In addition, red carpet co-hosts Jackie Cox (RuPaul's Drag Race) & Mary Chieffo (Star Trek: Discovery) get the spotlight, along with special musical guest Reggie Watts from The Late Show with James Corden. Following that, we have an updated look at the shows on tap for the day, along with who will be representing them (line-up subject to change, of course):

Now here's a look at the official trailer for "Star Trek Day," followed by an overview of what fans can expect this Thursday, September 8th, when "Star Trek Day" hits our screens:

On Sept. 8, 1966, "Star Trek" debuted for the first time on television with "The Man Trap," the pilot episode of "Star Trek: The Original Series." On that day, "Star Trek" creator Gene Roddenberry introduced audiences to a world that championed diversity, inclusion, acceptance and hope. Fifty-six years later, Paramount+honors this important day and the franchise's enduring legacy with the service's third annual "Star Trek Day" celebration, providing fans with a memorable way to enjoy and celebrate all things "Star Trek."

"Star Trek Day" Red Carpet: Co-hosts Jackie Cox (RuPaul's Drag Race) and Mary Chieffo (Star Trek: Discovery) interview "Star Trek" cast members from past to present.

"STAR TREK DAY" GLOBAL LIVE-STREAMED CELEBRATION (12 pm PT/3 pm ET): Paramount+ and co-hosts Tawny Newsome (Star Trek: Lower Decks, Space Force) & Paul F. Tompkins (Star Trek: Lower Decks, BoJack Horseman) are set for two hours of free live-streamed conversations and programming that will unite iconic cast members from the television series as they gather in person to celebrate "Star Trek" (along with a few surprises).

From there, the day will include conversations with members of the following franchises:

"STAR TREK: PICARD" with series stars Jeri Ryan and Michelle Hurd.

"STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS" with voice cast members Newsome, Noël Wells, and Dawnn Lewis.

"STAR TREK: PRODIGY" with series voice cast including Brett Gray and Kate Mulgrew.

"STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS" with series stars Rebecca Romijn, Jess Bush, Christina Chong, Celia Rose Gooding, Melissa Navia, and Babs Olusanmokun.

Additional programming throughout the day includes:

NICHELLE NICHOLS TRIBUTE features a special video to honor the impact and influence of Nichelle Nichols.

BEHIND-THE-SCENES SET TOUR OF "STAR TREK: DISCOVERY" with Wilson Cruz from Toronto, as he provides fans with an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at filming season five of the hit original series, along with appearances from Sonequa Martin-Green and other cast members.

"PUT ON YOUR BEST FACE": A lucky fan will be transformed into a "Star Trek" alien by a series make-up artist.

"STAR TREK" COSPLAY RUNWAY: Hosted by Jackie Cox, fans will strut the runway in their finest "Star Trek" cosplay.

SPECIAL MUSICAL GUEST: Reggie Watts from The Late Show with James Corden

STAND-UP COMEDY: Brian Posehn (Mr. Show, The Big Bang Theory).

Fans worldwide will be able to live-stream the Star Trek Day celebration for free at StarTrek.com/Day and on YouTube ( Paramount+ & Star Trek Official pages), Facebook (@StarTrek), Twitter (@StarTrekonPPlus), and TikTok (@ParamountPlus). It will also be available to stream for free in the U.S. only on Paramount+'s Twitch page .