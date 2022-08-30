Star Trek: Deep Space Nine: Terry Farrell Has Jadzia Dax Return Idea

If there's one benefit to the current Star Trek canon, it's the opportunity for fans to be able to see their favorites again. And it's something Star Trek: Deep Space Nine star Terry Farrell wouldn't mind obliging. Even death isn't necessarily permanent, as shows like Next Generation and Picard have found ways for fans to bring back dead characters again (like with Denise Crosby's Tasha Yar and Brent Spiner's Data). Ferrell played Lt. Cmdr Jadzia Dax over six seasons but died in the season six finale "Tears of the Prophets" at the hands of Dukat (Marc Alaimo). The actress spoke at a Star Trek convention in Las Vegas about how her character could possibly return, evoking 1982's Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan and its follow-up, 1984's The Search for Spock.

"I was actually thinking about how Spock died. Didn't he melt, basically? He saved everyone's life," Farrell said. "And then he just came back… and there he was. And Kirk kind of went, 'Oh, there he is.' And everyone nodded and said, 'Yes, he's back!' I want that moment for me… Exactly how you bring her back, it's no big fucking deal."

In the events of the Nicholas Meyer film, Khan (Ricardo Montalban) activated Genesis on the Reliant to blow up his ship and tried to catch Kirk's (William Shatner) Enterprise in the blast. With the warp core offline and Scotty (James Doohan) largely incapacitated, Spock (Leonard Nimoy) goes down to engineering to fix the problem but exposes himself to lethal doses of radiation. As the drive stabilizes, Enterprise is able to go to warp and able to escape the nebula, but Spock dies in the process. His remains are fired off into space but discovered in the 1984 film to be reborn and aging rapidly on the Genesis planet.

Farrell retired from acting in 2002 to focus on her family but is ready to return with her son off to college. "I got to do my new eight-by-ten [actor headshot]," she said. "I'm very excited. Like, this is my life now. I reconnected with my manager. And we'll see what happens." On DS9's seventh and final season, Nicole de Boer's Ezri Dax would take over Jadzia's symbiote as a fellow Trill, which retains memories of each host. It created awkward moments for Jadzia's widow Lt. Cmdr Worf (Michael Dorn). Another way to bring back Jadzia is the way Star Trek: Discovery approached it as Blu del Barrio's Adira interacted with their symbiote's previous hosts. It's possible, whether on Discovery or Picard, that Ezri or whoever is the host for that symbiote could return, and Jadzia could return that way. For more on what Star Trek meant to Farrell and how co-star Avery Brooks (Capt Benjamin Sisko) helped her early in DS9's run, you can check out the TrekMovie coverage here.