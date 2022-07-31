Star Trek: Discovery Showrunner Goes Wandering Around Season 5 Set

By the time the dust settled on this year's San Diego Comic-Con, fans of the "Star Trek" series Picard, Lower Decks, and Strange New Worlds with a ton of news & previews to process. Not only that, but franchise executive producer Alex Kurtzman also teased two additional series that could see the light of day. But what about Paramount+'s Sonequa Martin-Green-starring Star Trek: Discovery, expected to hit streaming screens in 2023 after having been renewed back in January of this year? Well, have no fear because series showrunner & executive producer Michelle Paradise is sharing some on-set looks at the ship from Paradise's self-described wanderings. "And for those of you who can't handle a global warming tweet today, here are some random pics from my wanderings around set last week," Paradise wrote in a tweet (and Instagram post) along with four images.

Here's a look at Paradise's tweet giving fans a brief sneak preview tour of the ship:

"Four years ago, we made a promise to grow 'Star Trek' into something it had never been before, and thanks to the incredibly hard work done by our many talented showrunners, writers, and directors, along with the extraordinary support of CBS Studios and Paramount+, we're keeping our word," said Kurtzman earlier this year when news of the show's fifth season order was announced. "Now our current shows are set up for the future as we work to build 'Trek's' next phase of programming for years to come." Now here's a look back at the trailer and overview for the fourth season:

Season four of STAR TREK: DISCOVERY finds Captain Burnham and the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery facing a threat unlike any they've ever encountered. With Federation and non-Federation worlds alike feeling the impact, they must confront the unknown and work together to ensure a hopeful future for all.

The cast of Paramount+'s Star Trek: Discovery Season 4 included Sonequa Martin-Green (Captain Michael Burnham), Doug Jones (Saru), Anthony Rapp (Paul Stamets), Mary Wiseman (Sylvia Tilly), Wilson Cruz (Dr. Hugh Culber), David Ajala (Cleveland "Book" Booker), and Blu del Barrio (Adira). The series is produced by CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment. Kurtzman, Paradise, Heather Kadin, Aaron Baiers, Olatunde Osunsanmi, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth serve as executive producers. Kurtzman and Paradise serve as co-showrunners.