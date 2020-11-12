Star Trek: Discovery Season 3 Preview: The Future Needs The Federation

After an episode of CBS All Access' Star Trek: Discovery that found Adira and Burnham's visit to the Trill homeworld resulting in Adira being able to access past host memories while Saru and Dr. Hugh Culber looked to boost the crew's morale, viewers find themselves heading into this week's episode at warp speed. Putting aside the ominous-sounding title for a minute, the preview images below are offering viewers a glimpse of a full Starfleet and Federation reunion- at least what's left of it. But no matter how many there are, they won't stop until the future knows how important both are- even if they "Die Trying."

Now here's a look at the promo for this week's episode, following by an overview and an additional preview (starting at the 29:15 mark) from "The Ready Room" aftershow:

Star Trek: Discovery season 3, episode 5 "Die Trying": After reuniting with what remains of Starfleet and the Federation, the U.S.S. Discovery and its crew must prove that a 930-year-old crew and starship are exactly what this new future needs. Directed by Maja Vrvilo, with story by James Duff and Sean Cochran, with teleplay by Sean Cochran.

Here's a look back at that fourth season announcement news that Discovery fans had been hoping/waiting for, along with some surprising news about when work on the season kicks off:

Landing more than 930 years into the future, our heroes look to re-establish the legacy of Starfleet after "the galaxy took a hard left"- as you're about to see in the official trailer. Season three premiered on October 15 on CBS All Access- with new episodes of the 13-episode third season released weekly on Thursdays, exclusively to subscribers of the streaming service.

After following Commander Burnham into the wormhole in the second season finale, season three of STAR TREK: DISCOVERY finds the U.S.S. Discovery crew landing into an unknown future far from the home they once knew. Now living in a time filled with uncertainty, the U.S.S. Discovery crew, along with the help of some new friends, must work together to restore hope to the Federation.

Star Trek: Discovery stars Sonequa Martin-Green (Commander Michael Burnham), Doug Jones (Commander Saru), Anthony Rapp (Lt. Commander Paul Stamets), Mary Wiseman (Ensign Sylvia Tilly), Wilson Cruz (Dr. Hugh Culber), David Ajala (Cleveland "Book" Booker), Michelle Yeoh as Philippa Georgiou., Adil Hussain (Aditya Sahil), Blu del Barrio (Adira), and Ian Alexander (Gray). Produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment, Alex Kurtzman, Michelle Paradise, Heather Kadin, James Duff, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Olatunde Osunsanmi, Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth serve as executive producers.