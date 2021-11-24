Star Trek: Discovery – So Here's How The World Can Watch Season 4

Last week, ViacomCBS and Netflix mutually agreed to an end to their financial agreement that resulted in Star Trek: Discovery taking flight. What that meant was that Discovery would be leaving Netflix… but not next week, next month, or next year. The series was removed from Netflix at midnight on the same day the news was announced. For viewers in the U.S. or Canada, there were no worries about them getting access to the fourth season with existing deals already in place. But with Discovery moving exclusively to Paramount+ and Paramount+ not yet readily available around the world, the nicest way we could phrase what happened to global fans was that they got screwed. Sonequa Martin-Green (Captain Michael Burnham) even took to Instagram to let the global audience know that the cast shared their "shock and frustration" with the news, how quickly the change was pulled off, and that the cast learned what was going on at the same time they did. Well, it would appear the folks over at ViacomCBS heard loud and clear from the fans that they weren't appreciating being treated as second-class citizens, with the company unveiling a new release plan that will get the new season global by the end of the week for many.

Australia, Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Denmark, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Finland, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Norway, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Sweden, Uruguay & Venezuela: Where Paramount+ is available, the first two episodes will be available starting Friday, November 26, with new episodes being released weekly. Fans in these markets are being offered a new membership promotion on Paramount+ for 50% off for the first three months (Code STARTREK).

Austria, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Switzerland & the United Kingdom: Beginning with the first two episodes on Friday, November 26, Pluto TV will drop new episodes at 9 pm local time on the Pluto TV Sci-Fi channel each Friday, Saturday & Sunday (with a simulcast running on the Star Trek channel in Austria, Switzerland, and Germany).

In addition, Season 4 will also be made available for purchase on participating digital platforms beginning Friday, November 26, in the UK, Germany, France, Russia, South Korea, and additional select countries.