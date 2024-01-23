Posted in: Paramount+, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: discovery, paramount, preview, season 5, star trek

Star Trek: Discovery Star on Final Season, "Strange New Worlds" Factor

Star Trek: Discovery star Elias Toufexis discussed L'ak, how "Strange New Worlds" influenced the final season, and much more.

Article Summary Elias Toufexis teases huge relevance of his character L'ak to Star Trek lore.

L'ak's love story with Moll creates complex villains with genuine emotions.

Toufexis excited about callbacks to previous Star Trek shows in final season.

Season 5 promises adventure, influenced by "Strange New Worlds" style.

With the fifth & final season of Paramount+'s Sonequa Martin-Green (Captain Michael Burnham)-starring Star Trek: Discovery set to hit screens this April, fans have been getting some early looks at what they can expect through the release of episode images as well as exclusive clips from the streaming series' final fun (as well as a look at the overview for the season opener). Now, we're getting a chance to hear from one of the newest additions to the cast, with Elias Toufexis sharing his thoughts on what L'ak brings to the game, his relationship with Eve Harlow's Malinne Ravel, aka Moll, how the season is influenced by "Strange New Worlds," and how his character will have some connections to "Star Trek" lore. "What my character turns out to be is huge for Star Trek. It's like, I can't… we'll talk after the season airs because you are going to want to talk specifics," Toufexis teases during a recent visit to TrekCulture. Here are some of the highlights:

On L'ak Not Being Your Typical Big Bad: "L'ak is not the Joker. He's not crazy. He's very stoic and tough. He's not big and crazy. This is not just a bad guy that is evil throughout. They go into why he's doing what he's doing and Moll, too, and why they love each other and how they fall in love. All that stuff, at least in my case, I played it completely genuine.

On L'ak's Relationship with Moll: "It's a genuine love they have for each other, and they just want to do what they're going to do, and they want the Federation off their tail. That's what the story is about from our point of view. So there are there's so many moments of love and romance and also moments of fear and doubt. And so it's not just him being angry all the time and evil. They're both layered characters. And they really get into that as the season goes forward. With sacrifices and battles and fights and love – true love! That's what the season is for Moll and L'ak. It's all that kind of fun, great romance. But they still do bad things and have to justify why they're doing those bad things… It's a whole layered thing. It was really, really fun to play."

On Season 5/Final Season Tying Into "Star Trek" Lore: "One thing I really love… there are two really big callbacks to previous shows in terms of the storyline. So as a fan, I was like, 'Oh, I love this!' They were showing me the script, and I was like, 'Oh, you are bringing that back!' So just as a fan, I was really excited about that. I am not just saying this because I am in it; I feel like this season is so much fun."

On Season 5/Final Season Continuing to "Take These Giant Leaps": "One thing I always appreciated about [Discovery] was, 'Let's take these giant leaps of ideas and take these giant leaps.' Like, let's throw it way in the future [in season 3]. Why not? And then you get all these different ships and what's the Federation like, and all that stuff. The Burn was fascinating; whether you liked how it ended, whatever, it was a really interesting idea. And then in the fourth season, they slowed everything down and did that kind of 'Star Trek The Motion Picture' thing, and it's coming in, and everything's slow. And then I think they said, 'Okay, we did the slow thing last season, so let's go the other way this year.' So [season 5] is pure adventure from episodes 1 to 10. It's chases and battles, and there's still all the Star Trek stuff. There's a lot."

On Season 5/Final Season Being Inspired by "Strange New Worlds": "I think they also saw how 'Strange New Worlds' went pretty big and fun, and I think they were like, 'Let's try that now. We've done this and this and this so let's go crazy, fun too.' There are a lot of crazy fun episodes. They are kind of splitting it, so they are doing the overarching story, but also, within that overarching story, there are standalone episodes like 'Strange New Worlds.' So the overarching story is there all the time. There are a couple of episodes that I am not in that are just standalone, really cool adventure episodes. They do that, and then by the end of the episode, there is a little button with me or something like that, and then the next episode is all about me. I think they are really finding a good balance this season."

Star Trek: Discovery Season 5 Previews & Overviews

Set to hit screens in April 2024, the fifth and final season of Paramount+'s Star Trek: Discovery will find Captain Burnham (Martin-Green) and the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery uncovering a mystery that will send them on an epic adventure across the galaxy to find an ancient power whose very existence has been deliberately hidden for centuries. But there are others on the hunt as well … dangerous foes who are desperate to claim the prize for themselves and will stop at nothing to get it. Here's a look at an exclusive clip from the final season, as well as Martin-Green, Ajala, and Blu Del Barrio (Adira Tal) taking us behind the scenes for some more clues to what we can expect:

"I can hardly believe that this mind-blowing journey with 'Star Trek: Discovery 'is ending," said Martin-Green in a statement released with the initial news. "I'm astoundingly blessed by God to have played Captain Michael Burnham and to have taken part in a legacy alongside an extraordinary cast, phenomenal crew, and remarkable writing team. To our most supportive partners at CBS Studios and Paramount+, who insisted on making television history, I'm deeply grateful. I'm also deeply grateful for the creative collaboration with our showrunners Michelle Paradise and Alex Kurtzman, as well as Olatunde Osunsanmi and the incomparable team of executive producers. I will never forget how it felt to stand together as a show family, cradling the heirloom of 'Trek' with all those from the franchise at large and with the fans. The fans welcomed us into their hearts as we launched a new iteration of 'Trek' and an entire entertainment platform, and we'll never forget it. 65 episodes later, here's to the entire company of Star Trek: Discovery, to the show and its fifth and final season, to its beloved fans, and to all those who envision a better future. Let's fly… "

"As lifelong fans of Star Trek, it has been an immense honor and privilege to help bring 'Star Trek: Discovery' to the world," said EPs and co-showrunners Alex Kurtzman and Paradise in an extended statement when the news was first announced. "The 'Trek' universe means so much to so many – including us – and we couldn't be prouder of everything Discovery has contributed to its legacy, particularly with representation. If just one person sees themselves, or the possibilities for their future, in a new way because of Discovery, then we think we'd have made Gene Roddenberry very proud."

The duo continued, "Of course, there would be no Discovery without Sonequa Martin-Green and the extraordinary team of artists, both in front of and behind the camera, who have brought this show to life. Their passion and determination to make every episode special has been deeply inspiring; so too has their love and support for one another and their genuine love for 'Star Trek.' Discovery has truly become a family over the years – and we couldn't be more grateful to be part of it."

"To the fans around the world, thank you for joining us on this incredible journey," Kurtzman & Paradise added. "Your love for these characters and your excitement for every episode, every season, has meant the world to us. We can't wait for you to see what we've been working on for this final season; we appreciate your patience in the meantime and trust us when we say it'll be worth the wait. We love you all! LLAP"

The cast for the fifth season includes Sonequa Martin-Green (Captain Michael Burnham), Doug Jones (Saru), Anthony Rapp (Paul Stamets), Mary Wiseman (Sylvia Tilly), Wilson Cruz (Dr. Hugh Culber), David Ajala (Cleveland "Book" Booker), Blu del Barrio (Adira) and Callum Keith Rennie (Rayner). Paramount+'s Star Trek: Discovery is produced by CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment. Alex Kurtzman, Michelle Paradise, Heather Kadin, Aaron Baiers, Olatunde Osunsanmi, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth serve as executive producers. Kurtzman and Paradise serve as co-showrunners.

