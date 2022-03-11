Star Trek: Jeri Ryan on "Picard" End – "What a Journey This Has Been"

With seasons two and three filming near back-to-back, the production of Star Trek: Picard has officially reached its end with filming on the third & final season has officially wrapped. Star Jeri Ryan, who reprised her Star Trek: Voyager role as Seven of Nine, tweeted her final day of filming writing, "And just like that, it's done. That's a series wrap on #StarTrekPicard. So surreal since season 2 has just started airing. I can't wait for you all to see what's to come in season 3! Huge love to our incredible cast and crew.What a journey this has been…"

Star Trek
Pictured: Jeri Ryan as Seven of Nine of the Paramount+ original series STAR TREK: PICARD. Photo Cr: Sarah Coulter/Paramount+ ©2022 ViacomCBS. All Rights Reserved.

Co-executive producer Christopher Mofette also shared his thoughts on Twitter. In season one of Picard, Seven is found to be a member of the Fenris Rangers, who try to fight for those who can't fight for themselves including the former Borg who is being exploited for their cybernetic parts in the black market. Her path converges with Jean-Luc and his crew as they uncover a greater Romulan conspiracy to eradicate all artificial life including Synths.

star trek
Pictured: Alison Pill as Jurati, Jeri Ryan as Seven of Nine and Sir Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard of the Paramount+ original series STAR TREK: PICARD. Photo Cr: Trae Patton/Paramount+ ©2022 ViacomCBS. All Rights Reserved.

The first season played fast and loose from traditional Star Trek since Picard's crusade was off-the-books from the Federation and involved largely involved those who also found themselves like the main character on the outside-looking-in. Following the events of the season one finale and all synthkind was saved, Raffi (Michelle Hurd), Rios (Santiago Cabrera), and Picard found themselves firmly back into Starfleet in the events of "The Star Gazer". Seven returned to the Fenris Rangers piloting Rios' ship La Serena for their cause. Ryan and Hurd also recorded an audio adventure for Simon & Schuster called Star Trek: Picard: No Man's Land that follows Seven and Raffi just after the season one finale leading up to the season two premiere off on a side mission on behalf of the Fenris Rangers. Star Trek: Picard streams Thursdays on Paramount+.

