Star Trek: Picard EP Confirms Season 3/Series Has Wrapped Filming

As viewers prepare for Sir Patrick Stewart's Jean-Luc Picard to begin paying "Penance" with this week's episode of Paramount+'s Star Trek: Picard, it's only fitting that we go down the "timey-wimey" route for this update. As Picard seeks out his trusted crew in an alternate timeline 2400, back here in the real world co-executive producer Christopher Monfette shared a major update on his production on the series is rolling along. "And that's a wrap on Season Three of ['Star Trek: Picard']. As you watch and enjoy Season Two just know — the next and final chapter in Picard's story is a truly remarkable thing. Beyond thankful to [Terry Matalas], the cast, crew, and all our extraordinary writers who made it possible," Monfette tweeted on Tuesday, two days before the second episode of the second season hits streaming screens. The news is bittersweet, with Stewart revealing and then the streamer confirming back in January that the series would be ending with its third season.

Here's a look at Monfette's tweet from earlier today marking the end of filming on not just the third season but also the series:

Season two of STAR TREK: PICARD takes the legendary Jean-Luc Picard and his crew on a bold and exciting new journey: into the past. Picard must enlist friends both old and new to confront the perils of 22st century Earth in a desperate race against time to save the galaxy's future – and face the ultimate trial from one of his greatest foes.

Paramount+'s Star Trek: Picard features Stewart reprising his iconic role as Jean-Luc Picard, which he played for seven seasons on Star Trek: The Next Generation, and follows this iconic character into the next chapter of his life. The series is produced by CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment. For season two, Stewart Alex Kurtzman, Akiva Goldsman, Terry Matalas, Heather Kadin, Aaron Baiers, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth, Doug Aarniokoski, and Dylan Massin serve as executive producers. Goldsman & Matalas are co-showrunners for this season.