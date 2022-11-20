Star Trek: Kate Mulgrew Goes Full Janeway on Elon Musk Twitter Mess

Kate Mulgrew is certainly not alone when it comes to her disdain for billionaire mogul Elon Musk and his controversial takeover of Twitter. While some can argue that his radical actions rival that nefarious Star Trek villain Harry Mudd, that might be giving him too much credit. The actress, who currently stars in Star Trek: Prodigy on Paramount+, pulling double duty as Vice Admiral Kathryn Janeway and her holographic counterpart on the U.S.S Protostar, commemorated her statue at the character's future birthplace in Bloomington, Indiana. On top of celebrating her character and building her legacy on the Nickelodeon series, Mulgrew shared her disdain of Musk taking to the platform putting her Janeway hat on to exert her authority, followed by a GIF saying, "Time to take out the garbage" on Voyager.

Star Trek's Kate Mulgrew on Elon Musk's Ongoing Twitter Mess

"That's it, I've seen enough. Security, please remand Elon Musk to the brig immediately. He seems to have wandered over from the Mirror Universe and is making a huge mess," Mulgrew wrote in character. From charging $8 monthly for blue verified check marks causing mass confusion, improperly handling "parody" accounts, massive layoffs, and unbanning severely toxic figures like Kanye West and Donald Trump, there's been an exodus of sorts from those sick of Musk's shit. While some fell back on other platforms like Meta's companies like Facebook and Instagram, some turned to alternative platforms like Mastadon. It's gotten so bad that CBS News suspended tweeting, not knowing of the looming fate of Twitter as others gathered the popcorn, upping the sass to anticipate some inevitable end to the social media platform. Will things get any worse, or will it level out like the turnout of the 2022 election? Perhaps time will tell. Star Trek: Prodigy streams Thursdays on Paramount+.

That's it, I've seen enough. Security, please remand Elon Musk to the brig immediately. He seems to have wandered over from the Mirror Universe and is making a huge mess. pic.twitter.com/tcMxezHTmm — Kate Mulgrew (@TheKateMulgrew) November 20, 2022 Show Full Tweet