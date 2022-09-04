Star Trek: Voyager Star Kate Mulgrew Confirms Janeway Spinoff "Talks"

Ever since Paramount+ premiered the Star Trek: The Next Generation spinoff Picard, fans have been wondering if other past beloved franchise characters might also get their show to lead their own series. Kate Mulgrew was already the beneficiary in animated form, reprising her role as Admiral Kathryn Janeway from Voyager in the Nickelodeon & Paramount+ series Prodigy. At the Star Trek convention in Las Vegas, a fan asked Mulgrew during a panel captured on TikTok, "Has there been any talks of potentially doing a 'Star Trek: Janeway?'"

Kate Mulgrew on Star Trek: Janeway Conversations

After the raucous cheers from the crowd, "I would say very simply, that's up to you," Mulgrew began when discussing a possible live-action spinoff. "There are talks. You know? There are conversations. Have I been offered anything directly? No. I think they're looking at 'Picard.' They're looking at the value of 'Picard.' They're looking at the reaction to 'Picard.' I'm sure all of you loved it, didn't you? I don't know what they're thinking, but I think that Janeway was one of a kind. Right? I don't know, but I do think it is up to you as much as it is up to me."

Another Live-Action Cameo in the Cards?

Mulgrew played Janeway in all seven seasons of the UPN series from 1995-2001. The actress did share a scene with TNG and Picard star Patrick Stewart in a cameo in the final TNG film Nemesis in 2002 when we first learn of Janeway's promotion to admiral. Her co-star, Jeri Ryan, reprised her role as Seven of Nine on Picard. It's not outside the realm that we could see another Janeway cameo in the near future in the series' third and final season since executive producer Terry Matalas teased more surprises from Star Trek's past with Deep Space Nine and Voyager beyond the TNG cast reunion.