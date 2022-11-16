Star Trek: Prodigy Offers Meta-Murf-Osis Livestream Ahead of S01E14

Murf (Dee Bradley Baker), the lovable amorphous Mellanoid slime worm, is transforming, and fans online will be able to see the change in real-time just in time for "Crossroads," the 14th episode of Star Trek: Prodigy's first season. While you see Murf in his cocoon in the live stream, you might catch a crew member of the U.S.S. Protostar pop in on occasion. The worm was found on the Tars Lamora prison colony when it was found by the Brikar, Rok-Tahk (Rylee Alazraqui), who gave it its name in the premiere episode "Lost and Found."

In addition to Rok-Tahk and Murf, the crew of the U.S.S. Protostar is a hodgepodge of non-Starfleet aliens led by Dal R'El (Brett Gray); the Vau N'Akat, Gwyn (Ella Purnell); Tellarite, Jankom Pog (Jason Mantzoukas); and Medusan, Zero (Angus Imrie). Guiding them on the way is the hologram version of Capt Kathryn Janeway (Kate Mulgrew). At the end of part one, season one, we finally find out who the Protostar's original captain is in Chakotay (Robert Beltran), Janeway's former first officer.

Catching Up on Star Trek: Prodigy

Since the Nickelodeon series returned to Paramount+ for the second half of season one, the crew discover the Protostar's true purpose in "Asylum." In "Let Sleeping Borg Lie," as the title suggests, they encounter the Borg to predictably eye-rolling results reminding us once again how insignificant one of Star Trek's greatest villains has become. I mean, it's a kids' show. What did you expect? Their most recent adventure in "All the World's a Stage" dealt with a pre-warp civilization known as the Enderprizians. Meanwhile, the nefarious Divinter (John Noble) is suffering from amnesia while onboard the Protostar under the watchful eye of Janeway, while the real Vice Admiral Janeway (Mulgrew) continues to be in hot pursuit. Star Trek: Prodigy streams Thursdays on Paramount+.

The countdown to meta-Murf-osis has begun! What will the slimiest crew member of the Protostar turn into? Stay tuned to find out! #StarTrekProdigy https://t.co/0SIrGiIWNt — Star Trek on Paramount+ (@StarTrekOnPPlus) November 16, 2022 Show Full Tweet