Posted in: Paramount+, TV | Tagged: lower decks, star trek

Star Trek: Lower Decks Isn't Going Quietly in Final Season Trailer

Check out the fifth and final season trailer for Paramount+ and Mike McMahan's Jack Quaid and Tawny Newsome-starring Star Trek: Lower Decks.

Set for a two-episode return on October 24th, the fifth and final season of Paramount+ and Mike McMahan's Jack Quaid and Tawny Newsome-starring Star Trek: Lower Decks sees the crew of the U.S.S. Cerritos tasked with closing "space potholes" – subspace rifts that are causing chaos in the Alpha Quadrant. Pothole duty would be easy for Jr. Officers Mariner (Newsome), Boimler (Quaid), Tendi (Noël Wells), and Rutherford (Eugene Cordero)… if they didn't also have to deal with an Orion war, furious Klingons, diplomatic catastrophes, murder mysteries, and scariest of all: their own career aspirations. Now, we're getting a look at what can best be described as an epic official trailer – and let's just say that the hit animated series isn't going out quietly.

Here's a look back at the clip released last month that we're pretty sure fans of Tendi will particularly appreciate. It shows a negotiation over just how bloodthirsty they should suddenly be going down. Sometimes, it's all about compromising.

Here's a look back at what McMahan & EP Alex Kurtzman had to share with "Lower Decks" fans from back in April when the news first hit that the animated series would be ending with its fifth season:

To the fans, We wanted to let you know that this fall will be the fifth and final season of Star Trek: Lower Decks. While five seasons of any series these days seems like a miracle, it's no exaggeration to say that every second we've spent making this show has been a dream come true. Our incredible cast, crew and artists have given you everything they have because they love the characters they play, they love the world we've built, and more than anything we all love love love Star Trek. We're excited for the world to see our hilarious fifth season which we're working on right now, and the good news is that all previous episodes will remain on Paramount+ so there is still so much to look forward to as we celebrate the Cerritos crew with a big send-off. Finally, thank you for always being so creative and joyful, for filling convention halls and chanting "LOWER DECKS!" We remain hopeful that even beyond Season 5, Mariner, Boimler, Tendi, Rutherford and the whole Cerritos crew will live on with new adventures. LLAP

Mike McMahan and Alex Kurtzman

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!