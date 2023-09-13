Posted in: Paramount+, Star Trek, TV | Tagged: Moopsy, Roan K. Lai, star trek, star trek: Lower Decks

Star Trek: Lower Decks: Murderous Moopsy Getting a Bum Rap? (VIDEO)

Paramount+ UK/Ireland released an intro video for the new Star Trek: Lower Decks sensation - Moopsy, the bone-sucking furry sensation.

Not that Star Trek has any shortage of fluffy and cuddly characters given its franchise history from the furry tribbles in The Original Series, Data's (Brent Spiner) cat Spot from Next Generation, Archer's (Scott Bakula) dog Porthos from Enterprise, and Book's (David Ajala) cat Grudge from Discovery to name a few. The latest sensation introduced in the animated series Lower Decks episode "I Have No Bones Yet I Must Flee" called Moopsy (Roan K. Lai), a small predatory creature found in Narj's (Carl Clemons-Hopkins) Miraculous Menagerarium, which Paramount+ UK & Ireland released a video featuring the ball of fluff.

Star Trek's Moopsy: Cutest Fluffy Ball of Death Since Futurama's Nibbler

The unassuming beast is held in its own environment when it's freed by the resident human captives to wreak havoc. When Mariner (Tawny Newsome), Boimler (Jack Quaid), and Ransom (Jerry O'Connell) are sent to retrieve the humans, Mariner scoffs at the idea that Moopsy is at all dangerous despite Narj's warnings. It isn't until Moopsy (who, like how Marvel character Groot, can only say its name) enters another of Narj's exhibits to suck the bones of a pair of Pyrithian swamp gobblers dry, revealing giant teeth to go in for the kill.

While Moopsy runs free to wreak havoc from its enclosure, it kills Narj, while Mariner, Boimler, Ransom, and Ensign Gary (Chris Perfetti from Abbott Elementary) flee for their lives, barely escaping with their lives. The clip features a variety of isolated voice clips along with cutesy music in the background with Moospy doing its best to look cute, eight seconds in, we see the carnage, and we see it kill Narj after landing on his shoulder, sucking his bones dry. Don't worry, Moopsy does survive by the end of the episode. Now, where are our plushies?! Star Trek: Lower Decks streams on Thursdays on Paramount+.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!