Star Trek: Lower Decks S02E05 Preview: An Embarrassment of Dooplers

Paramount+ released the latest preview for the upcoming fifth episode of Star Trek: Lower Decks "An Embarrassment of Dooplers". We start off with Captain Freeman (Dawnn Lewis) talking to Commander Ransom (Jerry O'Connell) "We'll get to Starbase 25 just in time for the command conference". We're then treated to a Federation digital banner of "Welcome to Starfleet". Doctor T'Ana (Gillian Vigman) brings up "the epic afterparty" with a quick cut to Mariner (Tawny Newsome) talking with Boimler (Jack Quaid) at their bunks.

Star Trek: Lower Decks: "An Embarrassment of Dooplers" Preview

The preview shifts to a car Mariner and Boimler drive through a storefront window at a mall. We see inside where Boimler screaming in fear as Mariner driving in their white dress uniforms. It cuts to a model ship shock Rutherford (Eugene Cordero) as he drops it with Tendi (Noël Wells) handling a bunch of equipment including some phasers inside a Turbolift. There's a car chase and a shot of Boimler pointing ahead in shock along with Mariner before we cut away to the title screen. Richard Kind (Curb Your Enthusiasm, American Dad) will guest star as the voice of Doopler.

"Mugato, Gumato" Recap

The previous episode "Mugato, Gumato" found the U.S.S. Cerritos exploring a sighting of the elusive Mugato with Lieutenant Shaxs (Fred Tatasciore) leading an away mission on the planet surface with Boimler, Rutherford and Mariner. Distracting Boimler and Rutherford on the mission is Mariner's mysterious past and why she had commissions serving on multiple ships. Meanwhile on the Cerritos, T'Ana tasks Tendi with bio scans of a list of crew members with a mysterious final name at the bottom. Star Trek: Lower Decks streams Thursdays on Paramount+.