Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 2: Mariner & Boimler Go Blues Brothers

With only a month to go until "Star Trek" fans find their way back to the animated adventures of Tawny Newsome's Ensign Beckett Mariner, Jack Quaid's Ensign Brad Boimler, and the rest of the gang from Star Trek: Lower Decks, viewers are getting a reminder teaser to make sure they've marked their calendars. In the following clip, fans get a reminder of just how much Mariner has no interest in dealing with things like security wanting to stop her and Boimler for questioning (and props to The Blues Brothers-loving creative team that put that ar chase together).

Check out the chase scene from the John Belushi and Dan Ackroyd-starring film:

With Star Trek: Lower Decks set to hit Paramount+ on August 12 (yup, one month), here's a look at a new preview to help tide fans over until then:

CBS All Access' Star Trek: Lower Decks features the vocal talents of Tawny Newsome as Ensign Beckett Mariner, Jack Quaid as Ensign Brad Boimler, Noël Wells as Ensign Tendi, Eugene Cordero as Ensign Rutherford, Dawnn Lewis as Captain Carol Freeman, Jerry O'Connell as Commander Jack Ransom, Fred Tatasciore as Lieutenant Shaxs, Gillian Vigman as Doctor T'Ana, and Paul Scheer as Lt. Cmdr. Andy Billups. The series is produced by CBS Eye Animation Productions, CBS Television Studios' animation arm; Secret Hideout; and Roddenberry Entertainment. Secret Hideout's Alex Kurtzman and Heather Kadin and Roddenberry Entertainment's Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth and Katie Krentz will serve as executive producers alongside Mike McMahan. Aaron Baiers, who brought McMahan to the project, will serve as a co-executive producer.

On Friday, July 23, both Star Trek: Prodigy and Star Trek: Lower Decks will be beaming down for virtual panels at Comic-Con@Home- here's a look:

"Star Trek: Prodigy": From Paramount+, CBS Studios and Nickelodeon, Prodigy features a voice cast comprised of Kate Mulgrew, Brett Gray, Ella Purnell, Angus Imrie, Rylee Alazraqui, Dee Bradley Baker, and Jason Mantzoukas. Castmembers will appear alongside executive producers Kevin Hageman & Dan Hageman and director/co-executive producer Ben Hibon. Star Trek: Prodigy follows a motley crew of young aliens who must figure out how to work together while navigating a greater galaxy, in search of a better future. These six young outcasts know nothing about the ship they have commandeered, but over the course of their adventures together, they will each be introduced to Starfleet and the ideals it represents.

"Star Trek: Lower Decks": Cast members Newsome, Quaid, and Cordero will appear with creator McMahan for an exclusive conversation and an extended look at Season 2- with co-star O'Connell moderating the affair.

