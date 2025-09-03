Posted in: Movies, Paramount+, Star Trek, TV | Tagged:

Star Trek: Paramount/Skydance's "Trek Lives Here" Trailer a Good Sign?

Skydance's Paramount+ released a Star Trek montage called "Trek Lives Here," embracing its nearly 60-year history across television and film.

The relationship between Star Trek and Paramount has been a complicated one, especially at the streamer level. Paramount+, which has often been touted as the home of the franchise, has only been consistent on the live-action TV front from The Original Series, The Next Generation, Deep Space Nine, Voyager, and Enterprise from their network and syndication days to original programming with Discovery, Picard, Strange New Worlds, and the animated Lower Decks. While Strange New Worlds will end in season five, the only other active live-action series will be the upcoming Starfleet Academy, a direct spinoff of Discovery, coming in 2026.

The relationship gets a bit wonky when it comes to the films from the TOS and TNG eras from 1979-2002 and the Kelvin Universe from 2009-2016, with the fourth film still in development as the rights have jumped in separate exclusive streaming deals with competitors like Netflix and HBO Max. On the TV side, Prodigy only lasted one season on Paramount+ before Netflix picked up for a second season, now dealing with an uncertain fate again, as it was never officially canceled. The montage titled "Trek Lives Here" perhaps bolsters new hope in the Skydance era.

Paramount+ Reminds Star Trek Fans: "Trek Lives Here"

While no one can ever deny the masterful editing from Paramount, "Trek Lives Here" reintroduces the idea of how the franchise is about exploration before introducing the various figures from the various eras on TV and film on the screen. Among the figures highlighted are Paul Winfield's Tamarian, Dathon from TNG, Michelle Yeoh's Emperor Georgiou from Section 31, George Takei from TOS, Celia Rose Gooding, and Bruce Hemmer from SNW.

What's curious is that we also see the films spliced into the montage from 1996's First Contact, 2002's Nemesis, 1979's The Motion Picture, and 2009's Star Trek. While these montages are certainly nothing new, perhaps that means Paramount will finally make a concentrated effort not to sell the streaming rights of the films to their competitors. What's missing, sadly, is Prodigy. While it can be attributed to not currently owning the rights, the Dan and Kevin Hageman-created series are no less deserving to be a part of that than every other Trek series featured. While Paramount+ canceled the Nickelodeon series and Netflix seems to be content on letting the rights expire with the lack of any season three talk, perhaps it's time for them to go home. What do you think? Does Skydance embrace Star Trek more than Paramount originally did?

