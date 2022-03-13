Star Trek: Picard Co-Showrunner Says More Deep Space Nine Nods Coming

Unless you've been living under a rock as a Star Trek fan, the new canon from Paramount+ has been throwing plenty of Easter Eggs among its current programming with Discovery, Picard, Prodigy, and Lower Decks with more to come obviously from the upcoming pre-Kirk era Strange New Worlds. The most blatant as of late is the recent Picard episode "Penance" and a certain trophy room. It turns out, that's not all according to co-showrunner Terry Matalas, who teased more coming up after a fan inquiry. This is your major spoilers warning for the episode.

Early in "Penance", Q (John de Lancie) takes Jean-Luc (Sir Patrick Stewart) through a tour of his alternate timeline counterpart's vineyard that also houses a trophy room of all his greatest adversaries' skulls the general of the Confederation has slain that includes some noticeable names from Star Trek's past. The world that Picard and company find themselves in saw the xenophobic Confederation eliminating or enslaving all extraterrestrial life for human rule. Among the skulls is one of Cardassian Gul Dukat, a military officer who is also the Emissary of the Pah-wraiths on Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, played by Marc Alaimo. Another was Martok, who was a general-turned-Chancellor of the Klingon Empire, played by J.G. Hertzler.

Both were featured on Deep Space Nine. Third notable skull Q brings up is Sarek, the Vulcan ambassador to Earth and Spock's father, played by Mark Lenard in The Original Series and TNG. The three obviously lived different lives in the alternate timeline. Twitter user @Captain_Revo had a "sneaky suspicion" toward Matalas that he's a big DS9 fan and hoped we get a lot more love this season. Matalas, having just wrapped filming on the third and final season of Picard offered a blunt response and to anticipate more in season three. Star Trek: Picard streams Thursdays on Paramount+.

I am. More so in Season 3. — Terry Matalas (@TerryMatalas) March 11, 2022 Show Full Tweet