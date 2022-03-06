Star Trek: Picard Star Sir Patrick Stewart on Whoopi Goldberg Reunion

As one of the unsung heroes of Star Trek, Whoopi Goldberg provided one of the most venerable presences in the franchise on The Next Generation providing sage advice as Guinan. The actress, comedian & host of The View made her return in Star Trek: Picard season two premiere episode "The Star Gazer". Originally running the U.S.S. Enterprise-D lounge area known as 10 Forward since her debut in the TNG episode "The Child", Goldberg's made recurring appearances throughout the series' seven-year run imparting invaluable knowledge about the series' greatest adversaries in Q (John de Lancie) and the Borg. Star Sir Patrick Stewart tweeted about the invaluable presence Goldberg continues to have on-screen since her first appearance on TNG.

Patrick Stewart and Whoopi Goldberg's Reunion on Star Trek: Picard

Goldberg appeared in 28 episodes of TNG along with uncredited roles in the feature films Generations (1994) and Nemesis (2002). She made her triumphant return in the season two premiere with 10 Forward now on Earth with Stewart posting their scene in his tweet. Upon his arrival, she correctly presumes, "I don't think you're here to reminisce about the old days. Seems like the new ones are troubling you now. What's wrong?" Picard incredulously responds, "I can't just miss a dear old friend?!" Guinan shoots back, "You can, but I've held your hand while you've navigated through Federation diplomacy disasters. I've seen you face down some galactic threat we have jumped universes together. I don't remember seeing you act quite like" before pausing in pensive expression. "Oh! Oh! I'm going to take that back. I have seen you look like this and it's serious. This as lovely as it is, is not going to cut it. Top shelf or hooch?" "Hooch I think" to which Guinan offers up Saurian brandy. Star Trek: Picard streams Thursdays on Paramount+

I still remember the day @WhoopiGoldberg walked onto the set of TNG. We were thrilled and felt so lucky to have her there. The feeling was the exact same when she joined us this season for #StarTrekPicard – now streaming. It feels as if no time has passed when I work with Whoopi. pic.twitter.com/ZEODEoDYPX — Patrick Stewart (@SirPatStew) March 4, 2022 Show Full Tweet