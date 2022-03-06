Star Trek: Picard Star Sir Patrick Stewart on Whoopi Goldberg Reunion

Posted on
by
|
Comments

As one of the unsung heroes of Star Trek, Whoopi Goldberg provided one of the most venerable presences in the franchise on The Next Generation providing sage advice as Guinan. The actress, comedian & host of The View made her return in Star Trek: Picard season two premiere episode "The Star Gazer". Originally running the U.S.S. Enterprise-D lounge area known as 10 Forward since her debut in the TNG episode "The Child", Goldberg's made recurring appearances throughout the series' seven-year run imparting invaluable knowledge about the series' greatest adversaries in Q (John de Lancie) and the Borg. Star Sir Patrick Stewart tweeted about the invaluable presence Goldberg continues to have on-screen since her first appearance on TNG.

star trek
Pictured: Whoopi Goldberg as Guinan and Sir Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard of the Paramount+ original series STAR TREK: PICARD. Photo Cr: Nicole Wilder/Paramount+ ©2022 ViacomCBS. All Rights Reserved.

Patrick Stewart and Whoopi Goldberg's Reunion on Star Trek: Picard

Goldberg appeared in 28 episodes of TNG along with uncredited roles in the feature films Generations (1994) and Nemesis (2002). She made her triumphant return in the season two premiere with 10 Forward now on Earth with Stewart posting their scene in his tweet. Upon his arrival, she correctly presumes, "I don't think you're here to reminisce about the old days. Seems like the new ones are troubling you now. What's wrong?" Picard incredulously responds, "I can't just miss a dear old friend?!" Guinan shoots back, "You can, but I've held your hand while you've navigated through Federation diplomacy disasters. I've seen you face down some galactic threat we have jumped universes together. I don't remember seeing you act quite like" before pausing in pensive expression. "Oh! Oh! I'm going to take that back. I have seen you look like this and it's serious. This as lovely as it is, is not going to cut it. Top shelf or hooch?" "Hooch I think" to which Guinan offers up Saurian brandy. Star Trek: Picard streams Thursdays on Paramount+

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

About Tom Chang

I'm a follower of pop culture from gaming, comics, sci-fi, fantasy, film, and TV for over 30 years. I grew up reading magazines like Starlog, Mad, and Fangoria. As a writer for over 10 years, Star Wars was the first sci-fi franchise I fell in love with. I'm a nerd-of-all-trades.
Comments will load 8 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.