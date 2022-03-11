Star Trek: Picard Season 2 E02 Review: A Twisted Totalitarian Tryst

The second episode of the second season of Star Trek: Picard "Penance" is on-brand with previous Q (John de Lancie)-centric episodes, always emphasizing keeping the greater lesson in mind. While previous Next Generation encounters are relatively self-contained within a non-serialized format, Picard is able to expand upon it as a season-long storyline foundation with the benefit of the time travel "trial" aspect of it. As for this episode, think of it more as the second half of the season opener. So with that in mind, here's your minor spoilers warning before we dive into the episode.

The opening finds a still-disoriented Jean-Luc (Sir Patrick Stewart) making sense of the dramatically changed environment of his vineyard, with his archnemesis informing him cryptically of his next test as "the trial never ends". This isn't the typical encounter with Q, setting things in motion no matter how disinterested his "friend" is. When the near-omnipotent one leaves following his chilling introduction to the current horrific future, he does so in a much more subtle, but slightly more disturbing manner, showing pure Shakespearean gravitas as anyone with an appreciation for the theatre can recognize.

Thankfully, Picard retains his memories of the original world he came from, and we also find out as per the typical TNG fashion that the crew also retain memories while in their respective precarious situations. So not only does the crew find themselves in a totalitarian and rebranded Starfleet, but they also have to come up with a plan for their next step in getting from one timeline to another. Should be easy, right? Directed by Doug Aarniokoski, who also did the premiere "The Star Gazer", and written by Michael Chabon, Akiva Goldsman, Akiva Goldsman, Terry Matalas, and Christopher Monfette, "Penance" conveniently ties all the plot elements at warp speed into a convenient ball to set the greater plot in motion that continues to give the season an energy that was lacking during its first.

While no surprise, the exchanges between de Lancie and Stewart were pure magic, with neither actor losing a step since their TNG days- in fact, their performances have never been better. Stewart and Jeri Ryan's Annika (aka Seven of Nine) were the primary driving factors of the episode with Alison Pill's Jurati providing some wonderfully awkward nerd levity during the more intense scenes. Everyone gets a chance to shine, including the uncovered face of Annie Wersching as the Borg Queen who does so much with so little in this episode. And I want to add a special note for an underrated but excellent performance by Jon Jon Briones as the First Magistrate. It's a great but not perfect follow-up that sets just the right tone for what looks like an exciting season. Star Trek: Picard streams Thursdays on Paramount+.

