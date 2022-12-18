Star Trek: Picard EP on Possible Enterprise-E Return for TNG Crew

Since the announcement of the cast reunion of Star Trek: The Next Generation on Star Trek: Picard's third and final season, there's no doubt been a bombardment of questions flying at everyone involved. The last major plot details revealed at New York Comic Con include the new primary villain in Amanda Plummer's Vadic and the returns of Daniel Davis' Professor James Moriarty (based on the Arthur Conan Doyle creation) and Brent Spiner's Lore. One fan asked executive producer Terry Matalas one of the biggest TNG-related questions. Will viewers see the Enterprise-E?

"No, but the Sovereign class is," Matalas offered. That's a little cryptic since the Enterprise-E featured in the four TNG films is a Sovereign-class vessel itself. As viewers know, the Enterprise-D/E crew has largely parted ways, as alluded to during the events of 2002's Nemesis, which saw Jean-Luc's (Patrick Stewart) first officer William Riker (Jonathan Frakes), take his first command in the U.S.S. Titan. And as revealed on Lower Decks, he took the one-time Enterprise ship counselor Commander Deanna Troi (Marina Sirtis) with him.

The Paramount+ series didn't reveal what happened to the rest of the crew since season one of Picard showed Jean-Luc achieving the rank of admiral, but grew disillusioned with Starfleet. The novel "The Last Best Hope" revealed that Worf became the new captain of the Enterprise with La Forge and Dr. Beverly Crusher remaining. The latest trailers of Picard make it appear the arrangement wasn't for very long, with Gates McFadden's Crusher setting things in motion for the series, Michael Dorn's Worf mentally in another place since he juggles duties between the Klingon Empire and the Federation from what little has been revealed.

The ships featured in the Picard season three trailer didn't show any familiar ships. Still, season one did feature the Enterprise-D in a dream sequence as Jean-Luc was regularly interacting with Data (Brent Spiner) in a game of Poker. The vessel was destroyed in 1994's Star Trek: Generations, and Data physically died in Nemesis before he transferred his consciousness to Soong prototype B-4. His consciousness was erased in the season one finale assuming we don't get something subversive from his evil twin in Lore's reintroduction.