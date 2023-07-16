Posted in: Paramount+, Star Trek, streaming, TV | Tagged: Mica Burton, michelle hurd, paramount, SAG Strike, star trek, Star Trek Picard

Star Trek: Picard: Hurd, Burton on SAG-AFTRA Strike/Streaming Pitfalls

Star Trek: Picard stars Michelle Hurd & Mica Burton break down the problems actors face in the streaming era during the SAG-AFTRA strike.

Actors have been fighting a war on two fronts since the SAG Strike started joining their WGA brethren against the industry studio machine. The first try to receive fair compensation for their work, especially on the residual front in the streaming age. The second is fighting public stereotypes of Hollywood life between the haves and the have-nots. Veteran character actor Michelle Hurd, who's starred in numerous TV shows like Blindspot, Daredevil, and Star Trek: Picard, is also a SAG-AFTRA negotiating committee member reminded how the culture has changed since the streaming era.

Actor Franchesca Ramsey shared her video of Hurd via Twitter with the caption, "Actress & #SAGAFTRA negotiating committee member Michelle Hurd (Law & Order, Blindspot) explains how streaming & shorter tv seasons are hurting actors. This is why there's an #actorsstrike!" "We all remember back in the day there was 22 episodes," Hurd begins. "It would start in the fall and we'd all watch that. There was like nine months of work. Now they have this new thing streaming short series, ten episodes. It takes like four or five months to do it." The actress breaks down the long process to where audiences might finally see the fruits of her labor. "You do that in good faith, you agree to it, you say that, and then they hold that show, decide whenever they want to drop it, drop it all at once, and then they can wait one, two, even three years to let you know if you're even picked up. Not even if the show is picked up. If you're going to be picked up on that show, that's painful. That's painful."

Hurd's Star Trek: Picard co-star Mica Burton shared how much of a steep hill she has to climb to supplement her income as an actor while quote tweeting another actor Ellen Adair's comprehensive of the lives of actors. "Please read this thread. I said before, there is no way I could survive as a working actor if I didn't have my 100 other side hustles. Yes, I was on Star Trek. I also do not qualify for SAG health insurance and was paid almost the same fee my dad [LeVar Burton] was paid for Roots back in 1977." You can check out Adair's thread below.

Please read this thread. I said before, there is no way I could survive as a working actor if I didn't have my 100 other side hustles. Yes, I was on Star Trek. I also do not qualify for SAG health insurance and was paid almost the same fee my dad was paid for Roots back in 1977 https://t.co/pLP9WJ1PtO — Mica Burton (@MicaBurton) July 15, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Some of the discourse around the #SAGstrike reminds me of an assumption about actors that I've come across for most of my life. Many people seem to assume that there are ONLY TWO kinds of actors:

1. Wildly famous, rich celebrities

2. Failed pretenders who are actually servers 1/ — Ellen Adair (@ellen_adair) July 15, 2023 Show Full Tweet

