Star Trek: Picard Star Michelle Hurd on What SAG-AFTRA Is Fighting For

In a video from yesterday's SAG-AFTRA picketing, Star Trek: Picard's Michelle Hurd explained how even regularly working actors struggle.

Studios have two major labor issues at their doorstep as SAG actors joined the picket line with the WGA for fairer compensation as one of the major sticking points in their strikes. As industry writers and actors have come out to air their grievances, Michelle Hurd, who starred in several TV shows like Blindspot, Hawaii Five-0, Ash vs. Evil Dead, Daredevil, Lethal Weapon, and most recently, Star Trek: Picard and The Walking Dead: Dead City. The actor provided her perspective of daily life beyond the screen.

Star Trek: Michelle Hurd on Regular Work Not Always Meaning Financial Security

"All the TV shows you watch, [and] you see someone like me: 'Who's that? What's her name? I don't know, but I've seen her in a bunch of stuff.' We are the ones as well who aren't able to make our rent," Hurd said. during an interview with Variety on the first day of SAG-AFTRA picketing. The actress landed one of her biggest roles, engineer-turned-operative Cmdr. Raffi Musiker, who would appear in 28 of the 30 episodes of Picard on Paramount+. She was one of few cast members to appear in all three seasons with stars Patrick Stewart (Jean-Luc Picard), Jeri Ryan (Seven of Nine), Brent Spiner (Data, Lore, Adam Soong, Alton Soong), and Orla Brady (Laris, Tallinn).

Raffi became a fan favorite bonding with Ryan's Seven. When we find her in season three, we discover the two become estranged as Seven is finally accepted into Starfleet, accepting a commission to be the first officer on the U.S.S. Titan-A while Raffi takes a position with Starfleet Intelligence, trying to unravel a conspiracy from afar. Throughout the series, she becomes a decorated and dedicated officer to her own detriment as her personal demons from alcoholism and workaholic nature drove her family away, particularly her ex-husband and son. Her distant nature also likely cost her relationship with Seven though they did reconnect through their mutual mission to save Earth from the Borg before their happy ending as Seven became the new captain and Raffi, her first officer on the rebranded U.S.S. Enterprise-G.

