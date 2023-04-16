Star Trek: Picard/Matalas Video: Times Square Goes "Next Generation" Star Trek: Picard EP & showrunner Terry Matalas shared a look at how Paramount+ turned NYC's Times Square into "The Next Generation."

Star Trek: Picard executive producer and showrunner Terry Matalas has been the toast of the franchise and science fiction, and what better way than perhaps what might be arguably the most anticipated finale of the genre of the 21st century to promote it in the grandest way possible? The video billboard located at the New York Marriott Marquis in Times Square at 7th Avenue and W 46th Street revealed the series' latest and surprisingly subtle promotion in advance of the upcoming series finale, "The Last Generation," slated to stream on Thursday on Paramount+. There are obvious spoilers for the 3-5 Star Trek fans who haven't seen "Võx."

Star Trek: Picard Paramount+ Promotion at Times Square

The screen starts with the Paramount+ logo and shows a space doc before the U.S.S. Enterprise-D flying in, but the borders of the video appear to be too big for the saucer section that sticks out so fans can behold its marvelous glory. After about 30 seconds, the flagship of The Next Generation flies off. Sharing a clip on social media, Matalas wrote, "Video! Times Square 'Oh, yes. She'll fly.'" During the penultimate episode on Frontier Day, Starfleet introduced a new defense matrix that allows for asynchronous synergy among the fleet, which became ripe for the picking for their greatest adversary, the Borg, who took advantage of it.

DNA from the original body of Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart) was integrated into the Federation transport system in every vessel to allow anyone the age of 25-years-old or younger to be assimilated, which meant mass chaos and death for the older crew members, including Admiral Elizabeth Shelby (Elizabeth Dennehy), who we discover commanded the Enterprise-F. After fleeing on a maintenance shuttle from the compromised U.S.S. Titan-A, Jean-Luc & company flee to the Fleet Museum, where its curator, Commodore Geordi La Forge (LeVar Burton), reveals that he spent the better part of 20 years restoring the original Enterprise-D from its original saucer section recovered from Veridian III (following its crash during 1994's Generations) while cobbling the bottom half from another ship.

The ship's former chief engineer was able to recreate everything from the LCARS setup, bridge, and even the original ship's computer, voiced by the late Majel Barrett Roddenberry, presumably using archived clips. In addition to the finale's premiere on Paramount+, 10 IMAX theaters will host a two-episode send-off on Wednesday event that's already sold out that will feature a live Q&A with the bulk of the cast along with EP Alex Kurtzman and Matalas at the Los Angeles event and broadcast simultaneously to the other nine-locations.