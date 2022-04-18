Star Trek: Picard Season 2 Episode 8 "Mercy" Images, Preview Released

Since learning that Paramount+'s Sir Patrick Stewart-starring Star Trek: Picard would be wrapping up its story with the third season, there's been a sense of urgency to every episode that's really escalated things when it comes to trying to figure out what it could all mean for Jean-Luc's future. And then they announced that Stewart's ST: TNG co-stars LeVar Burton, Michael Dorn, Jonathan Frakes, Gates McFadden, Marina Sirtis, and Brent Spiner were joining him for the final go-around, and that just blew the roof off. So with every episode counting like never before, we have images, a sneak preview, and the official promo for S02E08 "Mercy"(directed by Joe Menendez):

And here's a look at last week's episode of The Ready Room, hosted by Wil Wheaton (Star Trek: The Next Generation, The Big Bang Theory). Along with a great one-on-one with Ito Aghayere (2024 Guinan) where the actress covers a number of topics, we also have a preview for this week's episode beginning at around the 32:00 mark- and now, you can check it out for yourselves below. :

Picard and Guinan are trapped while Jurati is on the loose in the next #StarTrekPicard. pic.twitter.com/flmsXd6myz — Star Trek on Paramount+ (@StarTrekOnPPlus) April 16, 2022 Show Full Tweet

So far this season, Star Trek: Picard has been doing some deep dives into Jean-Luc's family backstory so here's a look at what we know so far to help you help you keep your fanfic up-to-date:

Now here's a look back at the Star Trek: Picard Season 3 official casting video confirming the massive TNG reunion casting news:

"I remember watching the premiere of 'Star Trek: The Next Generation' almost 34 years ago with my father like it was yesterday. It was the spark that ignited my love for science fiction," said Terry Matalas, showrunner for the third season & executive producer. "So, it's most fitting that the story of Jean-Luc Picard ends honoring the beginning, with his dearest and most loyal friends from the U.S.S. Enterprise. It would be an understatement to say that giving these characters a proper send-off is an honor. The entire 'Star Trek: Picard' team and I can't wait for fans to experience this final, high-stakes, starship-bound adventure in season three!" Joining Stewart for the current season are Jon De Lancie, Whoopi Goldberg, Alison Pill, Jeri Ryan, Michelle Hurd, Evan Evagora, Orla Brady, Isa Briones, Santiago Cabrera, Brent Spiner, and Annie Wersching. Now here's your look at the official trailer for the Paramount+ series (currently streaming):

Season two of STAR TREK: PICARD takes the legendary Jean-Luc Picard and his crew on a bold and exciting new journey: into the past. Picard must enlist friends both old and new to confront the perils of 22st century Earth in a desperate race against time to save the galaxy's future – and face the ultimate trial from one of his greatest foes.

Paramount+'s Star Trek: Picard features Stewart reprising his iconic role as Jean-Luc Picard, which he played for seven seasons on Star Trek: The Next Generation, and follows this iconic character into the next chapter of his life. The series is produced by CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment. For season two, Stewart Alex Kurtzman, Akiva Goldsman, Terry Matalas, Heather Kadin, Aaron Baiers, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth, Doug Aarniokoski, and Dylan Massin serve as executive producers. Goldsman & Matalas are co-showrunners for this season.