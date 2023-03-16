Star Trek: Picard Showrunner on That S03E05 "Next Generation" Surprise Star Trek: Picard EP & showrunner Terry Matalas on tying up a bitter "Next Generation" loose end in the Season 3 episode "Imposters."

As we're at the halfway point of the third and final season of Star Trek: Picard, there are still Next Generation characters to reintroduce. So far, we have Jonathan Frakes (Riker), Gates McFadden (Dr. Beverly Crusher), Marina Sirtis (Troi), and Michael Dorn (Worf) to join star, Sir Patrick Stewart. We still don't have LeVar Burton's Geordi La Forge and Brent Spiner's Lore. Do either show up in this episode? Executive producer and showrunner Terry Matalas broke down the latest reveal and it's not what you might think. The following contains major spoilers for the Paramount+ series' episode "Imposters."

A Ghost of TNG's Past in Star Trek: Picard

The big reveal is that Ro Laren has returned to the Federation, promoted to the rank of commander in her 30 years away from the U.S.S. Enterprise-D as a Starfleet lieutenant, having sympathized and joined the rebel group, Maquis with Michelle Forbes reprising her recurring TNG role. We come to find upon the Bajoran's re-entry to the Federation and subsequent disciplinary action, she took a position with Starfleet Intelligence, and by the end of the episode, we also discover she's Worf's (Michael Dorn) secret handler from keeps stonewalling his and Raffi (Michelle Hurd's) investigation for their protection.

"There was nothing I wanted to do more than bring Ro Laren back," Matalas told Entertainment Weekly. "It felt like such a hanging chad from Next Generation. That episode to me is very special. It's the idea of doing a paranoia thriller." Forbes made her debut on TNG originally as Dara, a Kaelon in the season four episode "Half a Life" before returning as her signature franchise character in the season five episode "Ensign Ro." The actress made seven more appearances with her character promoted from ensign to lieutenant before her final episode in the season seven episode "Preemptive Strike."

Upon Jean-Luc reuniting with Ro, who's "investigating" the questionable moments on the U.S.S. Titan-A that helped exacerbate the conspiracy, we see him at his angriest since being "tired" of Q's (John de Lancie) "bullshit" in season two. "The only way to be sure that the person that you're talking to is actually the person you hope they are is by getting through a catharsis of the trauma of the past of this relationship, [which] to me felt like it could be really good television," Matalas said whole also admitting how quick Forbes to respond in the offer to reprise her role. "That was Ro and Picard, and I so desperately wanted to see the conclusion to that relationship."

Jean-Luc and Ro air their past grievances before coming to an understanding with her new role in trying to uncover the Changling conspiracy. Since paranoia runs rampant and trust is a luxury, Ro imparted him with her Bajoran earrings she always wore during her time on the Enterprise, encrypted with all notes from her investigation. As her final act, her security escort, which was Changling spies, attacked her and planted a bomb on her shuttle before transporting her back to the Titan to go after Jack (Ed Speleeers). In her final act, she makes a kamikaze run toward one of the Intrepid's warp nacelles to at least immobilize the ship so the Titan can flee. Star Trek: Picard streams Thursdays on Paramount+.