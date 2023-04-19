Star Trek: Picard Showrunner Shares "The Last Generation" Key Art Look Star Trek: Picard EP & Showrunner Terry Matalas shared a look at the key art poster for the series finale, "The Last Generation."

While the vast majority of us are only hours away from the series finale of Paramount+'s Star Trek: Picard, there are also a lot of people who, as I'm writing this, are checking out the penultimate episode & "The Last Generation" a wee bit earlier via special screenings at several IMAX theaters across the country. But series showrunner Terry Matalas didn't want fans who are waiting to be left out of the celebration, taking to Twitter to share a look at the series finale key art poster – here's a look:

And here's a look at the full key art that was shared by Matalas earlier this evening:

Star Trek: Picard Series Finale "The Last Generation" Preview

Over this past weekend, Wil Wheaton (Star Trek: The Next Generation) and The Ready Room offered viewers their first look at the beginning of the end. In the series finale "The Last Generation" (written & directed by series showrunner & executive producer Terry Matalas), Jean-Luc (Stewart) & his reunited crew and a newly rebuilt Enterprise-D are the only ones who can save the Federation from the Borg's mass assimilation. But for there to be any chance at our heroes of making the save, sacrifices were made & losses were suffered – but that's nothing compared to what the future has in store if the Borg can't be stopped. Now, we have a look at the other official preview images that were released, showing the legendary heroes making the case for why they're "The Best Generation."

In the most recent edition of the podcast, Frakes and [SPOILER] join Wheaton to break down the streaming series' penultimate episode. In addition, the episode also looks back at Frontier Day and some interesting "Star Trek" trivia. But it's the preview at the 32:40 mark that you'll want to check out, as Geordi and Data (Spiner) let the rest of the crew know that not only is the cavalry not coming – they are the cavalry:

And here's a look back at the official trailer for "The Last Generation" that was released yesterday (followed by a look back at our previous previews of the series finale):

What began over 35 years ago ends this Thursday on the series finale of #StarTrekPicard. pic.twitter.com/THwgZ7bO6F — Star Trek on Paramount+ (@StarTrekOnPPlus) April 18, 2023 Show Full Tweet

And then, earlier today, we were treated to a brief preview clip from CBS Mornings. And while it may not be the longest preview in the world, it's more than enough to get our hearts beating out of our chests with love & pride – especially when Picard (Stewart) hits Geordi (Burton) with that line, "Mr. LaForge, take us in!"