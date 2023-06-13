Posted in: Paramount+, Star Trek, streaming, TV | Tagged: jeri ryan, Jonathan Frakes, paramount, Star Trek Picard, Terry Matalas, Todd Stashwick

Star Trek: Picard Star Todd Stashwick Tempts Jonathan Frakes with D&D

Todd Stashwick is trying to recruit his Star Trek: Picard co-star Jonathan Frakes to play some Dungeons & Dragons. What would Frakes play?

In the spirit of nerd peer pressure along with the fitting theme of season three of Star Trek: Picard, star Todd Stashwick (Liam Shaw) is trying to entice co-star and Next Generation alum Jonathan Frakes (William Riker) to join a game of Dungeons & Dragons like another co-star, Jeri Ryan (Seven of Nine). Stashwick tweeted a picture of Frakes at the game table with the dungeon master screen in front of him and the actor giving a dual Vulcan salute. "So once again, I let [Jonathan S Frakes] take my chair; now I just have to convince him to sit and roll dice at an actual game. Baby steps. #dungeonsanddragons"

From Star Trek to Dungeons & Dragons

To provide context to Stashwick's comments, Shaw was the captain of the U.S.S. Titan-A. After reluctantly accepting the passage of Riker and Admiral Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart), their true motives are revealed, and the ship finds itself in battle with the Shrike, a Changeling vessel led by Vadic (Amanda Plummer). Their battles leave the Titan a little worse for wear and at one point, incapacitates Shaw, but not before he transfers command temporarily to Captain Riker while he recuperates. Stashwick and season three showrunner Terry Matalas introduced Ryan to D&D toward the end of May, along with co-star Mica Burton (Alandra La Forge) and Picard writer Matt Okumura among the participants. Burton played a Faerie Cleric, and Okumura played a Tiefling rogue assassin. The 12 Monkeys star assumed the role of a dungeon master in the Forgotten Realms world. Ryan opted to play a high elf.

Not that Frakes' nerd credibility would ever be challenged, but you can't help but bang your fists on the table and chant, "One of us! One of us!" to join an adventure. He would make a natural leader not only as Captain Riker but also because his experience in the director's chair makes him more than ideal to be a DM. Let's say, for hypothetical sake, we stat Riker as a D&D character, he would make for a natural bard given his natural charisma and expertise as a musician. He's certainly able to navigate himself and party out of sticky situations, which also makes him ideal as a rogue. I can also see him as another arcane caster type, like a wizard or sorcerer, and that's just the base classes.

So once again I let @jonathansfrakes take my chair 😉now I just have to convince him to sit and roll dice at an actual game. Baby steps. #dungeonsanddragons pic.twitter.com/OFB177tbuA — Todd Stashwick (@ToddStashwick) June 12, 2023 Show Full Tweet

