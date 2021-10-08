Star Trek: Picard Star Isa Briones on Soji's Journey; Teases Season 2

Isa Briones is one of the fortunate few in the Star Trek universe to play multiple characters within the same series. One of the first major surprises on Picard is when her initial character in Dahj was killed early in the series before it was revealed she had a twin sister in Soji with a mysterious past. With the help of Admiral Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart), Soji unravels a Romulan conspiracy and their interest in artificial lifeforms or 'Synths' starting with their research facility that deals with former Borg. Upon the first season's end, it's revealed Soji Asha, too, is a synth along with her late sister. Briones spoke with Trek Movie about what we can expect to see from her character in season two.

"We're definitely seeing a new kind of level of her evolution as she's coming into her own," Briones said. "She's finally allowed to be who she is and be accepted by the universe, the galaxy, whatever you want to call it. So yeah, we get to see her in this new, more certain place of who she is. And that's very exciting." At the end of the first season, Picard and company discover a synth colony and among them is a third 'sister' in Sutra, who has a different complexion and has gold eyes similar to Data (Brent Spiner). "Yeah, I had no idea that Sutra was a thing," she said. "I was reading the script one day, and I was like, 'Who's Sutra?' I had no idea… They were like, 'She looks remarkably like Soji.' [laughs]."

Briones offered what little she can about the second season. "I would say that my favorite thing about it is that we're seeing these characters in a new light," she said. "There's a big emphasis, I think, on mental health, for sure. We're seeing these characters going through some hard moments and really leaning on each other and prioritizing their own mental health in order to save everyone else. And I think that's a very relatable storyline and a storyline that we need right now." For more on Briones talking about how far along women came in sci-fi, singing, COVID protocols, and if we'll see her play multiple characters again, you can head to Trek Movie.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Star Trek: Picard | Season 2 Star Trek Day Trailer | Paramount+ (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oUhBOmtFYr8)