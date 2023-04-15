Star Trek: Picard "The Last Generation" Preview: They ARE The Cavalry With the series finale next week, Wil Wheaton's The Ready Room shared a preview for Star Trek: Picard series finale "The Last Generation."

We needed to look no further than Wil Wheaton (Star Trek: The Next Generation) and his franchise podcast series, The Ready Room, to understand just how big the ramifications would be & will be coming out of this week's penultimate episode "Vox" and next week's series finale "The Last Generation" (written & directed by series showrunner & executive producer Terry Matalas). Because when we were expecting the latest edition to drop on Thursday, Wheaton offered us the heads-up that it was being delayed until today because… spoilers! With one episode left to go, we know that it's going to take Jean-Luc (Stewart) & his reunited crew and a newly rebuilt Enterprise-D to save the Federation from the Borg's mass assimilation. But for there to be any chance at our heroes of making the save, sacrifices were made & losses were suffered – but that's nothing compared to what the future has in store if the Borg can't be stopped.

In this week's episode, Jonathan Frakes (Will Riker) and [SPOILER] join Wheaton to break down the streaming series' penultimate episode. In addition, the episode also looks back at Frontier Day and some interesting "Star Trek" trivia. But it's the preview at the 32:40 mark that you'll want to check out, as Geordi (LeVar Burton) and Data (Brent Spiner) let the rest of the crew know that not only is the cavalry not coming – they are the cavalry:

Star Trek: Picard Season 3 – What You Need to Know

Paramount+'s streaming series features Stewart reprising his iconic role as Jean-Luc Picard, which he played for seven seasons on "The Next Generation," and follows this iconic character into the next chapter of his life. LeVar Burton, Michael Dorn, Jonathan Frakes, Gates McFadden, Marina Sirtis, Brent Spiner (as Lore), Jeri Ryan, and Michelle Hurd star alongside Stewart in the third and final season of the hit streaming series.

In addition, Amanda Plummer (The Fisher King, Pulp Fiction) has joined the cast in a recurring role as Vadic, the mysterious alien captain of the Shrike, a warship that has set its sights on Picard and his old crewmates from his days on the Enterprise. In addition, Mica Burton (Critical Role, Vampire: The Masquerade: L.A. by Night) plays Ensign Alandra La Forge, Geordi La Forge's (Burton) youngest daughter, who works alongside her father. Ashlei Sharpe Chestnut (Cruel Summer) is on board as Ensign Sidney La Forge, the eldest daughter of Geordi La Forge and helmsman of the U.S.S. Titan. Todd Stashwick (12 Monkeys) has been cast in the role of U.S.S. Titan Captain Liam Shaw.

The series is produced by CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment. For the third season, Alex Kurtzman, Akiva Goldsman, Terry Matalas, Patrick Stewart, Heather Kadin, Aaron Baiers, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth, Doug Aarniokoski, and Dylan Massin serve as executive producers. Terry Matalas serves as the showrunner for season three, which premiered on Thursday, February 16, 2023, on Paramount+