Star Trek: Picard "The Last Generation" Series Finale Trailer Released With the series finale hitting this Thursday, here's a look at the episode trailer for Paramount+'s Star Trek: Picard "The Last Generation."

Yesterday, it was about sharing some amazing portraits of Sir Patrick Stewart, LeVar Burton, Michael Dorn, Jonathan Frakes, Gates McFadden, Marina Sirtis, Brent Spiner Jeri Ryan, Michelle Hurd, and Ed Speleers that honored both the end of the season and the end of the series. But now, our focus shifts back to what awaits viewers when Paramount+'s Star Trek: Picard series finale, "The Last Generation," hits our screens. And if you need a better sense of just how bad things have gotten for our heroes, look no further than the official episode trailer that was released earlier today.

And here's a look at the official episode overview for the series finale: "In a desperate last stand, Jean-Luc Picard and generations of crews, both old and new, fight together to save the galaxy from the greatest threat they've ever faced as the saga of 'Star Trek: The Next Generation' comes to a thrilling, epic conclusion." Wow, there is so much to unpack from that – especially the "old and new" crews line. But for now, here's a look at the official trailer for "The Last Generation" (followed by a look back at our previous previews of the series finale):

What began over 35 years ago ends this Thursday on the series finale of #StarTrekPicard. pic.twitter.com/THwgZ7bO6F — Star Trek on Paramount+ (@StarTrekOnPPlus) April 18, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Star Trek: Picard Series Finale "The Last Generation" Preview

Over this past weekend, Wil Wheaton (Star Trek: The Next Generation) and The Ready Room offered viewers their first look at the beginning of the end. In the series finale "The Last Generation" (written & directed by series showrunner & executive producer Terry Matalas), Jean-Luc (Stewart) & his reunited crew and a newly rebuilt Enterprise-D are the only ones who can save the Federation from the Borg's mass assimilation. But for there to be any chance at our heroes of making the save, sacrifices were made & losses were suffered – but that's nothing compared to what the future has in store if the Borg can't be stopped. Now, we have a look at the official preview images that were released, showing the legendary heroes making the case for why they're "The Best Generation."

In the most recent edition of the podcast, Jonathan Frakes (Will Riker) and [SPOILER] join Wheaton to break down the streaming series' penultimate episode. In addition, the episode also looks back at Frontier Day and some interesting "Star Trek" trivia. But it's the preview at the 32:40 mark that you'll want to check out, as Geordi (LeVar Burton) and Data (Brent Spiner) let the rest of the crew know that not only is the cavalry not coming – they are the cavalry: