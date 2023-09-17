Posted in: CBS, Paramount+, Star Trek, streaming, TV | Tagged: dan hageman, kevin hageman, nickelodeon, paramount, star trek, star trek: prodigy

Star Trek: Prodigy Creators on How Franchise Inspires Animated Series

Star Trek: Prodigy creators Dan and Kevin Hageman discuss how they wanted a "cinematic feel on a TV show budget" for the animated series.

As fans anticipate the home release of season one, part two of Star Trek: Prodigy, CBS Home Entertainment released a behind-the-scenes video that will be included in the two-disc Blu-ray and DVD sets which includes three featurettes, delving into how the "Star Trek heritage influences Prodigy's captivating story." The clip features creators brothers Dan and Kevin Hageman and how they break down the visual creativity behind Prodigy.

"When we write it on the page, we always dream big," Kevin said. "We always try to go for that big cinematic feel, but we know we're working on a TV show budget. But when the artists come back with what they've done. It always exceeds what we wanted, and we're always so happy, right? This is better than what we're picturing." "I think you see that in the places we go in the back ten," Kevin said. "We put you underwater. We put you in front of a Borg cube. We put you on an ice planet. We put you in very different locations because we want that diversity in the adventures they go on." "For our audience, we'll never know where we're going to take them," Kevin continues.

The Star Trek: Prodigy set contains episodes 11-20 of the first season of the Nickelodeon series that streamed on Paramount+. The show was already in production of season two when the streamer announced the animated series would need to find a new home as it was cut from its service as the Hagemans searched for a new home for the series. The dedicated fanbase has been continuous in their support from online campaigns to an ambitious pilot flying over Netflix corporate offices with a banner, "#SaveStarTrekProdigy"

Prodigy follows a ragtag group of alien youths who discover a top-secret Starfleet ship called the U.S.S. Protostar. As its impromptu crew tries to figure out how the vessel works, they're guided by a holographic version of Voyager legend Captain Kathryn Janeway while the real Admiral Janeway, both incarnations voiced by Kate Mulgrew, is in search for the vessel with her Starfleet resources. Prodigy season one, part two releases on September 26th. For more, you can check out the video below.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!