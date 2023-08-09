Posted in: Paramount+, Preview, TV | Tagged: preview, prodigy, season 2, star trek, star trek: prodigy

Star Trek: Prodigy S02 Prod Update: E01-E10 "Finished/Locked" & More

Star Trek: Prodigy writer & executive producer Aaron Waltke dropped some updates on Season 2 that should leave more than a few fans smiling.

Kevin Hageman & Dan Hageman, creators of Nickelodeon & Paramount+'s Kate Mulgrew-starring Star Trek: Prodigy, weren't messing around when they teased that they "might have some stuff to share" about the second season during this past weekend's Star Trek: Las Vegas convention/fan event. When it came to the future of the series, the Hagemans said that they are "99 percent" certain that the show will find a new home. As for a production update, it was shared that "ten episodes are in the can" and that "the other ten will be completed by year-end… and they look phenomenal." Along with a preview of the season opener, the Hagemans reaffirmed their belief that the second season will be getting to the fans ("It would be a crime if, for some reason, season two got buried and was not seen. It will happen. We are going to see it released. A year from now, we'll be hosting a watch party here!"). Now, we're getting an updated update on how things are looking with the season from writer & executive producer Aaron Waltke – and it should definitely bring some smiles to some faces.

In the following tweets, Waltke confirms that production is continuing on the final episode – with writing, voice recording & animatics "completed" on all 20 episodes ("nearly so" regarding the animation). The first half of the season (Episodes 201-210) is "finished/locked" – with the remaining episodes set to be finished & locked "by January." After that, there's "a small window after that where the episodes get closed captioning, foreign translations, and marketing looks before going to air — wherever that may be." Here's a look at Waltke's tweet updates from earlier today – and as an added bonus? Waltke offers a ten-ton tease that the second episode will be offering two-parters:

For those asking where we are with Season 2 of #StarTrekProdigy: – We are continuing production on the final episodes now. – Writing, voice recording, and animatics for all 20 are completed. Animation nearly so. – Episodes 201 – 210 are finished / locked. The rest, by January. — Aaron J. Waltke (@GoodAaron) August 9, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Then, a small window after that where the episodes get closed captioning, foreign translations and marketing looks before going to air — wherever that may be. More on that later hopefully, but such deals are very slow moving — there's a lot to work out. Stay tuned! #StarTrek — Aaron J. Waltke (@GoodAaron) August 9, 2023 Show Full Tweet

In an extended look at the second season opener from this past weekend, the former crew of the U.S.S. Protostar (Dal, Rok-Tak, Zero, Jankom Pog, and Murf) is now warrant Starfleet officers in training — reunited for an internship under the command of Admiral Janeway (Mulgrew). Getting started, the five are introduced to Robert Picardo's The Doctor – yup, from our real-life days when Star Trek: Voyager was still on our screens. Aboard Janeway's new ship, they learn of their next mission – observe a wormhole that they are all too familiar with. Oh, and yes – that is Voyager-A that we get a look at over on the franchise's main website.

Kate Mulgrew's Kathryn Janeway is joined by Ella Purnell (Sweetbitter, Army of the Dead), Brett Gray (On My Block, When They See Us), Rylee Alazraqui (Doug Unplugs, Home Economics), Dee Bradley Baker (Star Wars: The Bad Batch, SpongeBob SquarePants, Dora the Explorer), Angus Imrie (The Crown, The Kid Who Would Be King), Jason Mantzoukas (Invincible, Big Mouth, Close Enough), Jimmi Simpson (It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia) and John Noble (Fringe) in the main voice cast. Daveed Diggs, Jameela Jamil, Jason Alexander, and Robert Beltran have also joined the season's voice cast in recurring roles. Diggs will voice Commander Tysess, Jamil will voice Ensign Asencia, Alexander will voice Doctor Noum, and Beltran will reprise his Star Trek: Voyager role as Captain Chakotay.

