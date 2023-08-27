Posted in: Netflix, Paramount+, streaming, TV | Tagged: dan hageman, kevin hageman, netflix, star trek, star trek: prodigy

Star Trek: Prodigy Fans Take to Skies Above Netflix to Save Series

Fans looked to get the attention of Netflix by flying a banner to find Star Trek: Prodigy a new home and save the second season.

Star Trek: Prodigy is holding on to a thread in limbo as the fate of its future hangs in the balance. Not only will we not see season two on Paramount+, but the streamer also removed the Nickelodeon animated series from its rotation. At the very least, Paramount gave creators Dan and Kevin Hageman a fighting chance to find a new home, which is more than I can say about certain other programming. I'm talking to you, Disney, and Netflix. Speaking of which, one pilot took matters into his/her own hands by flying a banner over Netflix corporate offices with "#Save Star Trek Prodigy" for the world to see, along with the overwhelming support from fans.

This caught the attention of the Hagemans, who wrote on their joint social media account, "This is incredible. We owe these Trek fans a pint and our lifetime devotion. Blessed to have people like all of you in our stratosphere. #SaveStarTrekProdigy❤️🙏🖖🛩️" Right around the time Paramount removed Star Trek: Prodigy from its streaming lineup, they will give fans a physical media release of season one, part two, slated for September 26th, which contains the season's final 10 episodes.

Prodigy stars Kate Mulgrew, who reprised her role as Kathryn Janeway from the UPN series Star Trek: Voyager. The animated series sees her pull double duty not only playing the vice admiral, but also her holographic counterpart who guides the ragtag group of young aliens learning the ropes of Starfleet as non-officers on the experimental U.S.S. Protostar.

The crew is in a race against time to unravel the mystery of the ship and battle a mysterious enemy led by the Diviner (John Noble). The series also stars Brett Gray, Ella Purnell, Rylee Alazraqui, Angus IUmrie, Jason Mantzoukas, Dee Bradley Baker, and Jimmi Simpson. As with most of the other Star Trek series on Paramount+, the crew stumble upon a galactic-level threat, which ties into the lore of the original UPN series that sees Janeway follow up with her former first officer. We also get another surprise cameo from Next Generation guest star and veteran character actor Ronny Cox, who reprised his role as the strict Admiral Edwin Jellico.

This is incredible. We owe these Trek fans a pint and our lifetime devotion. Blessed to have people like all of you in our stratosphere. #SaveStarTrekProdigy❤️🙏🖖🛩️ https://t.co/77N1gsmWly — Dan & Kevin Hageman (@brothershageman) August 24, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!