Star Trek: Prodigy/SDCC Images; Mulgrew on Fans Making Season 3 Happen

Along with images and more from the SDCC panel, Star Trek: Prodigy star Kate Mulgrew had a message for fans on how to make Season 3 happen.

Before San Diego Comic-Con wrapped up for the year, animated series stars Kate Mulgrew (Admiral Janeway), Brett Gray (Dal), and Executive Producers/Co-Showrunners Kevin Hageman & Dan Hageman took to the stage to talk all things Star Trek: Prodigy. Along with a screening of Season 2 Episode 14: "Cracked Mirror," the team was on hand to unpack everything that the second season had to offer (it was a lot) and discuss the future of both the series (Season 3, Netflix!) and the "Star Trek" universe – with Inverse editor Ryan Britt serving as moderator.

Before we share with you some choice quotes and a whole lot of images, some important breaking news for physical media fans. The second season is now available on digital demand – and will be hitting Blu-Ray and DVD (with all-new special features) on November 12th. During the presentation, a special clip from the upcoming DVD bonus features was screened featuring Wil Wheaton sharing how much he wished he had a show like "Prodigy" growing up to serve as "a wonderful entry point to all of the pieces of Legacy Star Trek." Now, here's a look at some highlights (including Mulgrew rallying the fans for a third season) as well as the official images from the event:

Kate Mulgrew on Co-Showrunners Kevin & Dan Hageman's Creation: "There's no animated television show like this. Can you name another product like this? It doesn't exist because you bring to bear on every element that intrigues the young mind, every element of surprise, of intelligence, and they absorb it, and they grow with it, and they grow with you."

Brett Gray on What Dal Learned From Gwyn (Ella Purnell): "I think Dal has a lot to learn still but cares for Gwyn so deeply that it will make the learning easier for him, and he can challenge her in ways that maybe she has not prepared for herself either. He needs to learn how to follow before he can lead fully.

Kevin & Dan Hageman on Including Wil Wheaton's Wesley Crusher: "Wesley Crusher is the original Prodigy of Star Trek and he needed to come back and help our kids."

Kate Mulgrew Throws Down Season 3 Gauntlet to Fans: "You guys [indicating the crowd] are responsible for season 2 because you hired that little plane that flew over Netflix and that got bought two weeks later, or something like that. So you have to do it again. Will you do it again?"

What Kevin & Dan Hageman, Brett Gray Want Viewers to Take Away From "Prodigy": Kevin Hageman: "The first word that comes to my mind is hope." Dan Hageman: "I really want to add trust because, throughout this process, it's been a bit bumpy, but I think this is a great show, and I think good things rise to the top." Brett Gray: "I think it really sort of emphasizes the fact to me that it doesn't matter who you are, what your makeup is, where you come from with the right people around you, with the right team, with the right crew, and with the right amount of hope, you know, greatness is accessible to everybody."

